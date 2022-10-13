People Chica spoke to Dr. Angela J. Lamb about what makes these two such great allies and how to create an abuelita-approved skin care routine.

There is a lot of information circulating on the internet about the benefits of cocoa and shea butter that has led to confusion and myths about what their main differences are or how to get the most out of them.

It's important to note that both ingredients have some similar properties as far as their ability to trap moisture and prevent it from evaporating from the skin's surface. Also, they are rich in antioxidants which makes them great ant-aging allies that carry no side effects.

However, each one works differently and addresses specific issues within the skin. For example, cocoa butter contains natural plant properties called phytochemicals, which are anti-inflammatory, in addition to a high fatty acid content that protects the skin barrier.

Shea butter, on the other hand, has lupeol cinnamate, which is good for decreasing redness and plant sterols that contribute to skin healing.

Angela J. Lamb, Board-Certified Dermatologist Credit: Courtesy

"When used in the correct proportions" and with the proper ingredients, both products can help to remove dark spots.

"This is what I appreciate about the Jergens Deep Conditioning Shea + Cocoa Butter Blend, the tone-enriching formula combines a blend of naturally derived African Shea butter, nourishing cocoa butter, Vitamin E, and Vitamin B3, which deeply hydrates and evens skin tone and reduces dark spots and hyperpigmentation in 4 weeks. It's also clinically proven to provide 24 hours of moisture," Dr. Lamb, who is also a collective member of the brand, explained.

Jergens' whipped butter blend not only smells lovely but is also oil infused, paraben-free and vegan.

To answer some of our most burning questions, People Chica decided to chat with Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Angela J. Lamb to help clear up some of our confusion on these two powerhouses.

Deep Conditioning Shea Cocoa Butter Blend Credit: Courtesy of The Brand

Is it true that shea or cocoa butter lightens skin?

No, but used correctly they can decrease inflammation to help clear pigmentation faster and prevent it from occurring in the first place.

Is it better to do it at night or morning? How many times a day is the best practice?

Twice per day is recommended and after the bath or shower.

Skin Care Routine Credit: Getty Images / Adene Sanchez

What should we take into consideration before using one or the other?

Just make sure you do not have any known allergies to one of the ingredients.

When choosing a product for the skin with cocoa or shea butter, what ingredients should we avoid and why?

Anything that has a mix of too many different fragrance types.

Does shea butter & cocoa butter expire?

Most products have added preservatives of some type to prevent this. Yes, completely alone, they will expire.

What are the best oils to mix with shea & cocoa butter?