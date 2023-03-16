13 Cocktails Perfect for Celebrating All of Life's Little Wins
Astral Tequila's Chili Mango
Credit: Astral Tequila
Life can be somewhat tedious even on the best of days, so it's always good to take some time to relax, unwind, and celebrate all the great and positive things going on. Here are 13 cocktails primed to help you do just that.
Double Espresso Martini
Credit: Grand Brulot
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Grand Brulot
- 1 oz Espresso
- ½ oz of Amaretto
Directions:
- Using a shaker, combine Grand Brulot, coffee and liqueur together. Shake (25 times) vigorously with ice and then strain into a chilled martini glass.
- Garnish with a few cracked coffee beans and an orange twist.
Cardamom Daiquiri
Credit: Pink House
Ingredients:
- 2 oz dark rum
- 1 oz pH Cardamom Syrup
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
Directions:
- Combine in a shaker with ice.
- Strain and pour neat into a coupe glass.
Aka Roses
Credit: Wesake
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz WESAKE
- .75 oz Aperol
- .5 oz Lemon Juice
- .5 oz Dragonfruit Syrup
Directions:
Dragonfruit Syrup Recipe
- Equal parts (weighed, in grams) red dragonfruit and white sugar blended together with 3g Citric Acid.
Cocktail
- Add ingredients to shaker tin filled with ice. Shake vigorously for ten seconds.
- Fine strain into a white wine glass filled with crushed ice.
- Garnish with sliced dragonfruit.
REVENGAAAAAAA!!!!!
Credit: Cebada Rooftop
By Cebada Rooftop — Miami, FL
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Flor De Cana 12
- 2 oz Harmless Coconut Water
- 1/4 oz Raw Sugar Syrup
- 4 Dashes Cacao Bitters
- Burnt Cinnamon Stick For Garnish
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients in a yarai.
- Fill with ice and stir for 30 seconds.
- Pour into rocks glass over a single large ice cube.
Chili Mango
Credit: Astral Tequila
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Astral Tequila Blanco
- 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 1 oz Mango Purée Sliced Jalapeno
- Garnish: Chili Salt Rim + Lime Wedge
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and slightly muddle.
- Add ice, shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass rimmed with chili salt.
- Garnish with a lime wedge.
CosNOpolitan
Credit: Seedlip Grove
Ingredients:
- 2.0 oz. Seedlip Grove 42
- 1.0 oz. Organic Cranberry Juice
- 0.5 oz. Lime Juice
- 0.5 oz. Simple Syrup
- Garnish: Orange Peel
Directions:
Simple Syrup
- Combine equal parts warm water and sugar.
- Stir to dissolve. Cool before use.
Cocktail
- Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Shake and strain into a coupe glass.
- Garnish with a orange peel.
J.F. Haden's Lychee Martini
Credit: J.F. HADEN
Ingredients:
- 2 oz J.F. Haden's Lychee Liqueur
- 1.5 oz vodka
- .25 oz fresh lemon juice
Directions:
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the J.F. Haden's Lychee Liqueur, vodka, and fresh lemon juice to the shaker.
- Shake vigorously for about 10 seconds to combine and chill the ingredients.
- Strain the mixture into a chilled martini glass.
- Optionally, you can garnish with a lychee fruit or a twist of lemon peel.
- Enjoy your delicious Lychee Martini!
Helios Heat
Credit: Avra Miami
By Avra Miami — Miami, FL
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Crevente Mezcal
- 0.75 oz Passion Fruit syrup
- 0.5 oz Lime Juice
- 0.75 oz Agave
- Garnish: Tajin Rim & Lime wedge
Directions:
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour the ingredients.
- Shake the cocktail shaker vigorously and strain it into a rocks glass.
- Garnish with a tajin rim and lime wedge. Ready to serve.
Ocha Kiwi Highball
Credit: WESAKE
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz WESAKE
- 1 oz Genmaicha Infused Vodka
- 1.5 oz Kiwi Shrub
- .5 oz Lime Juice
- 2 oz Club Soda
Directions:
Tea Infusion Recipe
- Steep ½ cup of Genmaicha in 750ml bottle of vodka for 15 minutes.
- Fine strain, refill bottle with the infusion.
Kiwi Shrub Recipe
- Equal parts (weighed, in grams) of kiwi fruit and white sugar blended together with 3g citric acid.
- Add ⅓ parts white vinegar to syrup.
Cocktail
- Add all ingredients except Club Soda to shaker tin filled with ice. Shake vigorously for ten seconds.
- Fine strain into a collins glass filled with ice topped with club soda.
- Garnish with fresh kiwi dollar.
The Chismosa
Credit: Chinola Liqueur
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Chinola Liqueur
- 4 oz Sparkling Wine
Directions:
- Pour Chinola into a chilled flute, add sparkling wine and stir gently.
The Jasmina
Credit: Cebada Rooftop
Ingredients:
- 1½ oz Don Q Pasión rum
- 2 oz Jasmine tea
- 1 oz Mango juice
- 1 piece Passion fruit for garnish
Directions:
- Add all the ingredients to a highball glass.
- Stir and garnish with passion fruit or an edible flower.
Speziatos
By The Italian Mixologist
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Los Magos Sotol
- 1 oz Aperol
- 1 oz fresh Meyer lemon juice
- 0.5 oz basil infused simple syrup (steep basil in 1 part water : 1 part sugar)
- 3 slices red bell pepper
Directions:
- Muddle the bell pepper in the shaker, add all ingredients, add ice, and shake.
- Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a Red bell pepper, and rosemary spring.
Todo Bien
Credit: Paquera Mezcal
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Paquera Espadin Mezcal
- .5 oz chili syrup (steep dried chilis in 1 part water and 1 part sugar)
- 2-3 dashes of bitters (we recommend aromatic bitters, mole bitters, or a combination of them)
Direction:
- Build all ingredients into a glass with ice and shake.
- Strain and pour over a large ice cube in a rocks glass.
- Garnish with a chili pepper.