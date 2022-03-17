Sláinte! Toast to All Things Green and Jolly on St. Patrick's Day with These 11 Cocktails
bartender filtering cocktail mix from de shaker
Credit: Getty Images / Jose M. Montoro
Despite the differences in celebratory styles on St. Patrick's Day between Ireland and the U.S., it is a day that holds equal amounts of importance between the two. Regardless of how you celebrate, People Chica has compiled 11 cocktails to help you toast to life.
Señora En Verde
Credit: Patrón
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Patrón Silver
- .75 oz Tomatillo and basil juice
- .5 oz Lime juice
- .25 oz Agave syrup
- .25 oz Parmesan cheese-infused green chartreuse
Preparations:
- Shake all ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker.
- Pour into a glass and serve.
El Chapulin
Credit: Ilegal Mezcal
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Ilegal Mezcal Joven
- 1 oz Crema de Menthe
- 1 oz Cream
- 1 oz Crema de Cacao
Preparations:
- Combine ingredients into a shaker. Then, shake until chilled.
- Strain the cocktail into a stemmed glass and garnish with Mexican chocolate.
Basil Melon Smash
Credit: Crystal Head Vodka
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. Crystal Head Vodka
- 1⁄2 oz. Melon Liqueur
- 3⁄4 oz. Simple Syrup
- 2 tsp. Lemon Juice
- 3 tsp. Lime Juice
- 5 Basil Leaves
Preparations:
- In a cocktail shaker, combine all the ingredients and gently muddle.
- Add ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into a rocks glass filled with crushed ice.
- Garnish with a basil leaf.
Tanteo Lucky Spice Margarita
Credit: Tanteo Tequila
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila
- 1 oz. Cucumber Purée
- 1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- 1/2 oz. Agave Nectar (or simple syrup)
Preparations:
- Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice.
- Shake well and strain into a jalapeño salt-rimmed cocktail glass.
- Garnish with a jalapeño slice or a cucumber slice.
El Castillo del Cahir
Credit: Joree Weatherly / Izo Mezcal
Ingredients:
- .75 oz Izo Mezcal
- .75 oz Paddy's Irish Whiskey
- 1 oz Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth
- .5 oz Green Chartreuse
- 2 Dash Angostura Bitters
- Orange Peel
Preparations:
- Combine ingredients in a shaker. Pour into glass of choice.
- Top with orange peel.
Sláinte! Margarita
Credit: Yave Tequila
Recipe created by mixologist Sarah Gualtieri (@the.boozy.ginger).
Ingredients:
- 2 oz YaVe Tequila Jalapeño
- ½ oz triple sec
- 1 oz lime juice
- ¾ oz green juice
- ½ oz simple syrup
- Garnish: salt and lime zest rime, lime wheel, and clovers
Preparations:
- Rub a lime wedge around the rims of the cocktail glasses and turn them upside-down onto a salt and lime zest plate to coat the rim.
- Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice.
- As a finishing touch, garnish with a lime wedge and clovers.
Bloody Lucky Mary
Credit: Seagram’s Vodka
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Seagram's 100 Proof Vodka
- 1⁄2 oz. Puréed Spinach
- 1⁄2 oz. Green Tomato Juice
- 1⁄2 oz. Carrot Juice
- 1⁄2 oz. Lemon Juice
- 1⁄2 oz. Aloe Vera Juice
- 1⁄2 tsp. Minced Garlic
- Cubed Ice
Preparations:
- Rim a highball glass with celery salt and fill the glass with ice.
- Combine all ingredients in the glass over the ice and stir with a bar spoon.
- Garnish with a celery stalk, sliced carrot, parsley, cucumber and lemon rounds and an edible flower.
Herbal Opah Grasshopper
Credit: Cutwater
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Cutwater Opah Herbal Liqueur
- .5 oz Crème de cacao
- .75 oz Green Crème de menthe
- 1 oz cream
- Pinch of salt
Preparations:
- Combine all ingredients into a blender with 12oz of crushed ice.
- Blend on high until all the ice is smooth.
- Garnish with a large mint bouquet.
Proper Bit O' Green
Credit: Proper No. Twelve
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Proper No. Twelve
- 1 oz Chilled Green Tea
- 1 oz Coconut Water
- Squeeze of Lemon
- Top w/ Soda Water
Preparations:
- Shake Proper, green tea, coconut water & lemon with ice and strain over fresh ice into rocks glass.
- Top with soda water.
- Garnish with lemon wedge.
Three Spirit Matcha
Credit: Sara Kiyo Popowa / Three Spirit
Ingredients:
- 50ml/2fl oz Nightcap
- 1 Matcha Spoon (or a pinch) Ceremonial Grade Matcha Powder
- Bar spoon Edamame Syrup*
- 10ml/2 bar spoons aquafaba/egg white/pinch of hyfoamer
- Cucumber or elderflower soda (or tonic)
Preparations:
- Combine all the ingredients except the soda in an ice filled cocktail shaker, and shake hard until the outside is frost.
- Double strain the mixture (using a tea strainer) and pour back into the cocktail shaker, discarding the ice, and shake again until a nice foam is achieved.
- Pour into your glass and top with the soda of your choice, garnishing with a light dusting of matcha.
- *For the edamame syrup, heat 50g edamame pods with 250g sugar and 125ml water until the sugar has dissolved. Do not let the sugar caramelize. Let the syrup cool, and strain the pods.
Recipe Credit: @shisodelicious via @plantacademylondon
Green Monster
Credit: Código 1530 Tequila
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Código 1530 Blanco Tequila
- 0.75 oz Mint & Cucumber Purée
- 1 oz Lemon Juice
- 0.5 oz Agave
Preparations:
- Add all ingredients to a tin and shake over ice.
- Strain into a glass with fresh ice.
- Garnish with lime, cucumber and mint.