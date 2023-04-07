7 Smoothly Refreshing Cocktails Perfect for Springtime Garden Parties
Friends having iced drinks outdoors
Credit: Getty Images / pixelfit
As warmer temps become more prevalent, folks are starting to host more outdoor activities. With that in mind, here are a few smooth and refreshing cocktails you can make to wow all of your guests.
Classico Mundial
Credit: Luca Osteria
Luca Osteria, Miami, FL
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Leblon Cachaca
- 1 oz Chinola Passion Fruit
- .5 oz Martini & Rossi Fiero
- 1 oz Lime Juice
- .5 oz Simple Syrup
Directions:
- Combine all of the ingredients and shake well with ice.
- Double strain into a rocks glass and serve with a large ice cube and a freshly expressed lime peel.
The Chinese Mule
Credit: Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Ingredients:
- 1.25 oz Grey Goose vodka
- 1.25 oz Sake
- Ginger beer
- Simple syrup
- 2 Thin slices of ginger
- 5 Cilantro stalks
- 3 Lime wedges
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a Boston glass, shake and serve.
Baja Tonic
Credit: Las Californias Gin
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Las Californias Nativo
- 3 oz Tonic Water
- 1 Barspoon Hop Marmalade (optional)
Directions:
- Mix everything in a serving glass and enjoy!
The Honey Cove
Credit: The Hampton Social
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of infused bourbon
- 1 oz of apricot juice
- 1 oz of lemon juice
Directions:
- Combine ingredients in a glass, pour over ice. Garnish with honey and honey mixer. Serve.
So-Cal Tonic
Credit: Las Californias Gin
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Las Californias Citrico
- 3 oz Tonic
Directions:
- Mix everything in a serving glass and enjoy!
Sun Beam Fizz
Astral Tequila's Sun Beam Fizz
Credit: Astral Tequila
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Astral Tequila Reposado
- 3 oz Lemonade
- 1 oz Red Ruby Grapefruit Juice
- Top with Club Soda
- Garnish: Grapefruit Wedge with Chili Lime Seasoning
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to an ice-filled highball glass and stir.
- Top with club soda and garnish with a grapefruit wedge and chili lime seasoning.
Sakura's Cure
Credit: WESAKE
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz WESAKE
- 1 oz Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz Lemon Juice
- .75 oz Sakura Syrup
Directions:
Sakura Syrup Recipe
- 200g sugar & 200g water blended with 50g Sakura Cherry Blossom Powder.
Cocktail Recipe
- Add ingredients to shaker tin filled with ice. Shake vigorously for ten seconds.
- Fine strain into a coupe glass.
- Garnish with half cherry blossom salt rim (Kosher Salt blended with dried cherry blossoms).