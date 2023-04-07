7 Smoothly Refreshing Cocktails Perfect for Springtime Garden Parties

Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon Abril 07, 2023
Credit: Getty Images / pixelfit

As warmer temps become more prevalent, folks are starting to host more outdoor activities. With that in mind, here are a few smooth and refreshing cocktails you can make to wow all of your guests.

Empezar galería

1 de 7

Classico Mundial

Credit: Luca Osteria

Luca Osteria, Miami, FL

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Leblon Cachaca
  • 1 oz Chinola Passion Fruit
  • .5 oz Martini & Rossi Fiero
  • 1 oz Lime Juice
  • .5 oz Simple Syrup

Directions:

  1. Combine all of the ingredients and shake well with ice.
  2. Double strain into a rocks glass and serve with a large ice cube and a freshly expressed lime peel.
Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 7

The Chinese Mule

Credit: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Ingredients:

  • 1.25 oz Grey Goose vodka 
  • 1.25 oz Sake 
  • Ginger beer 
  • Simple syrup
  • 2 Thin slices of ginger 
  • 5 Cilantro stalks 
  • 3 Lime wedges

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a Boston glass, shake and serve.

3 de 7

Baja Tonic

Credit: Las Californias Gin

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Las Californias Nativo
  • 3 oz Tonic Water
  • 1 Barspoon Hop Marmalade (optional)

Directions:

  1. Mix everything in a serving glass and enjoy!
Anuncio

4 de 7

The Honey Cove

Credit: The Hampton Social

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz of infused bourbon
  • 1 oz of apricot juice
  • 1 oz of lemon juice

Directions

  1. Combine ingredients in a glass, pour over ice. Garnish with honey and honey mixer. Serve. 

5 de 7

So-Cal Tonic

Credit: Las Californias Gin

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Las Californias Citrico
  • 3 oz Tonic

Directions:

  1. Mix everything in a serving glass and enjoy!

6 de 7

Sun Beam Fizz

Credit: Astral Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Astral Tequila Reposado
  • 3 oz Lemonade 
  • 1 oz Red Ruby Grapefruit Juice
  • Top with Club Soda
  • Garnish: Grapefruit Wedge with Chili Lime Seasoning

Directions: 

  1. Add all ingredients to an ice-filled highball glass and stir.
  2. Top with club soda and garnish with a grapefruit wedge and chili lime seasoning.
Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 7

Sakura's Cure

Credit: WESAKE

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz WESAKE
  • 1 oz Blanco Tequila 
  • 1 oz Lemon Juice
  • .75 oz Sakura Syrup 

Directions:

Sakura Syrup Recipe

  1. 200g sugar & 200g water blended with 50g Sakura Cherry Blossom Powder.

Cocktail Recipe

  1. Add ingredients to shaker tin filled with ice. Shake vigorously for ten seconds.
  2. Fine strain into a coupe glass.
  3. Garnish with half cherry blossom salt rim (Kosher Salt blended with dried cherry blossoms). 

 

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

    • Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon