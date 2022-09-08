From September 8 to 15, we are celebrating the Mexican spirit with these cocktails from Ojo de Tigre.

Celebrate National Mezcal Week With These 4 Refreshing Cocktail Recipes

Raise a glass to mezcal!

In celebration of this distilled spirit made from agave and primarily grown in Oaxaca, Mexico, we're sharing these four recipes from Ojo de Tigre artisanal mezcal.

The recipes use a fresh and unique mezcal that blends two sustainably sourced agaves: Espadín from Oaxaca and the rarer Tobalá from Puebla.

Sip it straight or shake it up into a cocktail and enjoy!

ChaChaCha Credit: Courtesy of Ojo de Tigre

El Tigre Penicillin

Ingredients:

1 oz Ojo de Tigre

1 oz Alma Tepec Liqueur

0.75 oz Ginger Syrup

0.25 oz Honey Syrup*

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

Angostura Bitters Mist

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass. Float angostura bitters and garnish with candied ginger.

*To make the honey syrup: combine 1 cup honey with 1 cup water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 5 minutes. Place in container and store in the refrigerator.

This recipe was created by Zach Rager, @zack.rager.

Amethyst Crystal Credit: Courtesy of Ojo de Tigre

Amethyst Crystal

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ojo de Tigre

0.5 oz Cassis Liqueur

1. oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Agave nectar

Splash of Ginger Beer

Preparation:

Shake served up and top with a splash of ginger beer.

This recipe was created by Jaime Uribe.

Nativo Credit: Courtesy of Ojo de Tigre

The York

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ojo de Tigre

0.5 oz Martini and Rossi Fiero

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.375 oz Agave Syrup

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker and add ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with a bright edible flower.

This recipe was created by Marlene Olarra, @undertheknife.

Sacred Junk Credit: Courtesy of Ojo de Tigre

Mo'Money Mo'Poblanos

Ingredients:

2 oz Ojo de Tigre infused with Poblano + Anaheim Peppers

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Lime Spiked Agave Syrup

0.5 oz Cucumber Juice

Pinch of Mint

Preparation:

Add Poblano and Anaheim-infused Ojo de Tigre, lime juice, lime spiked agave syrup, and cucumber juice to a shaker with ice. Shake until well chilled. Dip side of rocks glass into lime juice then dip in Tajín. Add ice to a glass and strain in a cocktail from the shaker. Garnish with a dehydrated orange wheel.