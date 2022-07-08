Sip this refreshing drink from CaliFino Tequila by the pool and teleport to your favorite summer destination.

Splash Into the Weekend With this Refreshing Watermelon Tequila Cocktail Recipe

Are you ready for a watermelon sugar high?

This cocktail recipe from CaliFino Tequila will give you just that on hot summer days by the pool or getting ready to host a cookout.

Refreshing, sweet and simple to make, we know this will soon join your list of favorite cocktails.

Watermelon Twist Credit: CaliFino Tequila

Ingredients:

4 oz. CaliFino Blanco

2 oz. Simple Syrup

2 Cucumber Slices

Watermelon Cubes

Salt & Ice

Preparations:

Combine the tequila, simple syrup, cucumber, watermelon, and ice in a cocktail shaker or mason jar with a lid. Shake vigorously and pour into prepared glasses. Garnish with fresh cucumber or lime wedges.