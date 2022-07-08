Splash Into the Weekend With this Refreshing Watermelon Tequila Cocktail Recipe
Sip this refreshing drink from CaliFino Tequila by the pool and teleport to your favorite summer destination.
Anuncio
Are you ready for a watermelon sugar high?
This cocktail recipe from CaliFino Tequila will give you just that on hot summer days by the pool or getting ready to host a cookout.
Refreshing, sweet and simple to make, we know this will soon join your list of favorite cocktails.
Credit: CaliFino Tequila
Ingredients:
- 4 oz. CaliFino Blanco
- 2 oz. Simple Syrup
- 2 Cucumber Slices
- Watermelon Cubes
- Salt & Ice
Preparations:
- Combine the tequila, simple syrup, cucumber, watermelon, and ice in a cocktail shaker or mason jar with a lid. Shake vigorously and pour into prepared glasses.
- Garnish with fresh cucumber or lime wedges.
You can find the original recipe here.