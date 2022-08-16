Unleash Your Inner Mamacita with this Refreshing Cocktail Recipe

Candela Mamajuana wants you to end your #HotChicaSummer with a big splash!
Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon Agosto 16, 2022
Summer is drawing to a close, but that doesn't mean it has to go out with a whimper.

True to the Dominican spirit, Candela Mamajuana wants to make the most out of the final days of summer with their Mamacita cocktail.

Their three-ingredient recipe is simple and fast—so you'll go from the kitchen to the pool in seconds flat.

Credit: Candela Mamajuana

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz of Candela Mamajuana
  • 4 oz of Grapefruit Soda
  • Garnish with a slice of Grapefruit

Preparation:

  1. Shake or stir ingredients together.
  2. Serve and enjoy!
