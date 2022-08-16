Candela Mamajuana wants you to end your #HotChicaSummer with a big splash!

Unleash Your Inner Mamacita with this Refreshing Cocktail Recipe

Summer is drawing to a close, but that doesn't mean it has to go out with a whimper.

True to the Dominican spirit, Candela Mamajuana wants to make the most out of the final days of summer with their Mamacita cocktail.

Their three-ingredient recipe is simple and fast—so you'll go from the kitchen to the pool in seconds flat.

Candela Mamajuana Credit: Candela Mamajuana

Ingredients:

2 oz of Candela Mamajuana

4 oz of Grapefruit Soda

Garnish with a slice of Grapefruit

Preparation: