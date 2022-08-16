Unleash Your Inner Mamacita with this Refreshing Cocktail Recipe
Candela Mamajuana wants you to end your #HotChicaSummer with a big splash!
Anuncio
Summer is drawing to a close, but that doesn't mean it has to go out with a whimper.
True to the Dominican spirit, Candela Mamajuana wants to make the most out of the final days of summer with their Mamacita cocktail.
Their three-ingredient recipe is simple and fast—so you'll go from the kitchen to the pool in seconds flat.
Credit: Candela Mamajuana
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Candela Mamajuana
- 4 oz of Grapefruit Soda
- Garnish with a slice of Grapefruit
Preparation:
- Shake or stir ingredients together.
- Serve and enjoy!