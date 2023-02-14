Delight in the Decadence of this Perfect Rob Roy and Boozy Blondie Pairing
GlenDronach and Ovenly team up to help spark up some romance for Valentine's Day with their cocktail and dessert pairing.
Romance is alive and well each and every day, but especially so on February 14.
If this year you're looking to stay home with your boo or are practicing some self-care and cooking up a feast for one, the folks at GlenDronach and Ovenly have partnered up to create the perfect foodie collab: a Rob Roy cocktail and rye blondies.
Check out the decadently rich recipes below.
| Credit: GlenDronach
Rob Roy by GlenDronach
Ingredients:
- 1 oz The GlenDronach Original Aged 12 Years
- 1/2 oz Sweet Vermouth
- 1 dash Angostura Bitters
- Filthy Black Cherry (garnish)
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir until very cold and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with cherry.
| Credit: Glendronach / Ovenly
The GlenDronach Rye Blondies
Agatha Kulaga of Ovenly
Ingredients:
- ½ cup (or up to ¾ cup) GlenDronach
- 2 teaspoons bitters
- 1 cup dried cherries, chopped
- 1 cup chocolate wafers, chopped chocolate, or chocolate chips (dark preferred, I used 63%), but milk chocolate can also be used)
- 1 cup rye (medium) flour
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 ½ tablespoons nigella seed
- 1 cup unsalted butter (8 ounces, two sticks)
- 2 cups (packed) light brown sugar
- 2 eggs, room temperature
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- Flaky salt (Maldon, Black Cyprus, etc) for topping
Directions:
- Place chopped cherries into a small heatproof bowl. Heat the scotch and bitters in a saucepan to a slow boil and pour over cherries. Let soak for at least one hour.
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter and lightly flour a 9 x13 baking pan.
- Using a fine mesh strainer, drain the liquid from the cherries into a bowl and set it aside (you will use it later).
- Melt the butter over low heat in a small saucepan and let it cool.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flours, baking powder, salt, pepper, cloves, and nigella seed. Pour the melted butter into a large bowl and add the brown sugar. Whisk vigorously to combine.
- Add the eggs, vanilla extract, and reserved scotch mixture and whisk until smooth. Add the flour mixture into the butter-egg mixture. Use a spatula to mix until just combined.
- Then stir in the soaked cherries and chocolate until fully incorporated. Spread the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle evenly with flaky salt.
- Bake at 350°F for 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the bars comes out clean.
- Cool completely before cutting in 15 equally sized pieces (or smaller, if you prefer).