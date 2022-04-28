Karol G's stunning set commemorated Latin artists including Celia Cruz, Selena Quintanilla, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and more.

For the Bichota, it was a dream come true. She wrote on Instagram, "Thank you team for making this opportunity worthwhile, that all of you enjoyed it and it became engraved in history and thanks to all of you, who without knowing it, gave me one of the best moments of my life. You left me full of love and overflowing with motivation🤞🏽❤️‍🩹 Forever BICHOTELLA 🥺🥺🥺❤️🤏🏽 !!!!"