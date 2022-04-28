Chicas at Coachella: Top Moments From Karol G, Anitta and Camila Cabello
Coachella felt the fire as Latinas brought the heat in ways only they know how. We're sharing the best moments from our chicas at the acclaimed music festival over the last two weeks.
Anitta Makes History!
The Girl From Rio became the first Brazilian solo artist to perform at Coachella.
Bichotella Breaks the Mold
Karol G's stunning set commemorated Latin artists including Celia Cruz, Selena Quintanilla, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and more.
For the Bichota, it was a dream come true. She wrote on Instagram, "Thank you team for making this opportunity worthwhile, that all of you enjoyed it and it became engraved in history and thanks to all of you, who without knowing it, gave me one of the best moments of my life. You left me full of love and overflowing with motivation🤞🏽❤️🩹 Forever BICHOTELLA 🥺🥺🥺❤️🤏🏽 !!!!"
Chicas Just Wanna Have Fun!
The Latina Gang didn't hesitate to hang out during the music festival.
Camila Cabello shared moments with Karol G, Becky G and Anitta.
Lele Pons' Festival Fun!
The singer and influencer was front and center at the festival—sharing videos from performances by Karol G and Anitta. She also got together with various artists backstage.
Backstage Business
Nathy Peluso took over the Sonora stage singing her hit "Business Woman" and brought her boss energy backstage to hang out with Karol G and J Balvin.
Nicki Nicole's Emotional Performance
The Argentinian star performed for the first time at Coachella.
According to Billboard, the singer told her audience "I never imagined that so many people would come watch my first show in the U.S.," while she held back tears.
Te Voy a Envolver
Anitta didn't hesitate to share the love on stage with one of her dancers.