The singer-songwriter tells People Chica how he will be making his debut performance at the music festival an unforgettable one.

DannyLux Marks Debut at Coachella: "To Even be There is Just a Blessing"

A live performance can be nerve-wracking for any musician as there are many moving pieces to think of—especially if you are gearing up to take the stage at Coachella.

For singer-songwriter DannyLux, who will be bringing his special take on regional Mexican music to the music festival, this opportunity is something he dubbs "an honor."

He tells People Chica, "Honestly, it's been nerve-wracking preparing for it because I just want to create such a show people will remember. And since my music isn't really the dancing type I feel like I need to focus more on the vibes and for the people to notice that."

The Mexican American tells People Chica like to be part of Coachella's Latino class of 2023 and what it's like representing his hometown of Palm Springs.

DannyLux Credit: Esteban Flores

You're going to be performing at Coachella—a major stage for musicians everywhere. How has it been preparing for it? How are you hoping your performance resonates with the fans who will be in attendance?

Honestly, it's been nerve-wracking preparing for it because I just want to create such a show people will remember. And since my music isn't really the dancing type I feel like I need to focus more on the vibes and for the people to notice that. I'm hoping that the people see that and they just enjoy the music.

You're one of a few Latinos who will be bringing the sazón to the Coachella stage. What does it feel like to be part of Coachella's Latino class of 2023?

I feel like it's such an honor to be aside such talented artists and to even be there is just a blessing.

Regional Mexican music has experienced a rise in popularity much like the rest of the Latino genre. What does it mean to be seen as one of the most relevant up-and-coming acts within the space? What does it mean for you as it pertains to being at Coachella?

Right now it means everything to me because it's such a sick thing that people even accepted me into the industry. It's an honor.

DannyLux Credit: Esteban.Flores

Not only does your Coachella mark your debut at the festival, but it will also be a hometown show as you're a Palm Springs native. How does it feel to be representing your hometown on such a big stage?