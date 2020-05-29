Minneapolis Police Arrest Latino CNN Correspondent on Live TV

The black Latino reporter and his crew were arrested while covering the Minneapolis protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.

On Friday morning, police in Minnesota arrested black Latino CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez while he was reporting in Minneapolis on the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd. He and three crew members were taken away in handcuffs live on air; they were released about an hour and a half later.

The correspondent was reporting on a protester being arrested when police officers surrounded Jimenez without giving him a reason. He told the officers that he and his crew would be happy to move to a different location to get out of their way.

https://twitter.com/OmarJimenez/status/1266212883718963205?s=20

“This is among the state patrol unit that was advancing up the street, seeing and scattering the protesters at that point for people to clear the area. And so we walked away,” Jimenez said before being told he was under arrest and handcuffed by two officers. “Why am I under arrest, sir?” Jimenez asked, while reminding the officers that he and his crew were from CNN.

Later on Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued a public apology for the arrest. "There is absolutely no reason something like this should happen," he said. "We have got to ensure there is a safe spot for journalism to have the story."