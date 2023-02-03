The musical group is living its best lives thanks to the famed DJ-producer.

Like the rest of us, the chicos of the hit musical group CNCO have goals, dreams, and desires they'd loved to achieve.

Their most recent dream?

Working alongside internationally renowned DJ-producer Steve Aoki—something that came to beautiful fruition with their latest release "Diferente."

"We are thrilled to be a part of this record, collaborating with Steve was something we wanted to do for a long time–it's a new sound fans have never heard from us before," the group says.

Their hope for the song? That fans of the group and Aoki "[enjoy] this song as much as we do."

The song, produced by Aoki's Dim Mak en Fuego, merges upbeat melodies with yesteryear nostalgia.

The Aoki and CNCO team-up puts forward the best of both worlds and demonstrates why each has become a powerhouse in their own right.