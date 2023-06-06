The New Jersey-born artist will also be opening for CNCO during their Última Cita Tour.

Aron Luix on How "Surreal" it Was Working with CNCO Before their Musical Hiatus

From the moment CNCO broke onto the scene fans everywhere went crazy—their music, their style and their swagger garnered them much acclaim and fanfare.

For Aron Luix, working with the famed group as they are embarking on their musical farewell as group, releasing "Tu Me Elevas" with them was a dream come true and "surreal."

He tells People Chica, "It's truly surreal; having followed CNCO's remarkable journey since their La Banda days."

"Tu Me Elevas" is a fun Latin pop track that brings together the best of CNCO and Aron Luix while layering on popular urban and electronic beats.

The rising star, who is opening for CNCO on their Última Cita Tour, says that the collaboration was an honor for him.

Aron Luix and CNCO Aron Luix and CNCO release "Tu Me Elevas." | Credit: Serving Sound/Joch Entertainment

He continues, "I'm honored to have collaborated with them on one of their final tracks before they take new paths."