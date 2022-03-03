The Queen of Cleaning shares five tips on how to make decluttering and cleaning your home easier, as well as what her favorite cleaning tools are.

Exclusive: Cleaning Queen Vanesa Amaro on How to Declutter Your Home Like a Pro

Cleaning your home can sometimes be daunting.

The thought alone of having to move things around so that you can properly clean your home can seem and be exhausting.

For this reason, People Chica asked Queen of Cleaning, Vanesa Amaro, what her tips were on cleaning and the art of decluttering.

With over 5 million followers on TikTok, Amaro knows a thing or two (and so much more) about tidying your space.

Vanesa Amaro Credit: Vanesa Amaro, Courtesy of Clorox

The "One for One" Rule:

Amaro notes that when she buys something new, it's important to take something out—as this helps keep down the amount of clutter in your home.

"One of the rules I live by is called "The One for One." This is how it works: Whenever I bring something new into my house, something needs to leave. For example, if I buy one pair of shoes, I have to throw away, donate or sell one pair of shoes," she explains.

Seasonal Decluttering:

The cleaning guru also recommends decluttering four times a year.

"I highly encourage seasonal decluttering. At the beginning of every new season, I go around the house and get rid of items that I haven't used in the last three months," Amaro details.

One Month a Year:

She explains, "Once a year, I spend an entire month decluttering. This is how it goes: The first of the month you remove one thing, the 2nd of the month you get rid of two things, and so on and so forth."

Giving Feels Good:

Reframing the idea of where your things are ending up is a good way to help you decide what you need to do away with.

Amaro notes, "One tip that I love to give people who struggle to declutter their homes is to think of those who will benefit from what you're getting rid of. Maybe you're donating to a woman's shelter, or a single mom, or maybe you can sell them in a garage sale and make a few extra bucks to buy someone a special gift!"

She affirms that giving things away always "leaves you feeling good."

An Easier Clean:

With fewer things in the way, the easier it will be for you to clean your home.

"The best part is decluttering allows more space for a simpler, easier clean! With less random odds and ends taking up space, you can clean your entire house so much easier," Amaro explains.

Favorite Cleaning Tools: