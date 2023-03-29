Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here’s how to make sure your skin is actually as clean as possible before kicking off your nightly regimen.

Everything You Need to Know About Adding a Cleansing Balm to Your Skin Care Routine

Do you ever step into the shower or reach for your cleanser at the sink to wash your face and take off your makeup, only to look into the mirror and realize you still have mascara running down your face? If so, keep reading—you're about to discover your new skin care holy grail.

A good cleansing balm is the ultimate way to not only remove makeup quickly and effectively but also help prevent dirt and grime from getting trapped in your pores.

These balms work to break down foundation, waterproof products, and any stubborn makeup your standard cleanser can't eliminate with gentle, non-comedogenic oils, a.k.a. oils that don't clog pores like sunflower oil.

Think about it this way—after a long day, your foundation may start to break down naturally with your own skin's oil production or sweat. A balm just expedites the process.

Cleansing, skin care Are You Using a Cleansing Balm Yet? Here’s What You Need To Consider | Credit: Getty Images

There are a lot of misconceptions about these oil-based cleaners, especially when it comes to oily skin. It can feel counterintuitive to add oil, but rest assured it's not sticking around, especially if you follow it up with a double cleanse.

Additionally, cleansing balms aren't just for makeup users. If you're wearing sunscreen or walking around in a dense city with smog, you'll want to make sure you thoroughly cleanse your skin to keep it healthy and make sure your skin care routine starts with a blank canvas.

Keep reading for some of our cleansing balm recommendations. There's something for every skin type, concern, and skin care budget.

cleansing balms, skin care, face, products Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Silky Skin

Melt away makeup without irritating your skin with this clean, cult-favorite formula that also contains papaya enzymes to provide a bit of gentle exfoliation.

Farmacy, Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm, $36, sephora.com

cleansing balms, skin care, face, products Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Heavy Duty

Inspired by their Hydro Grip Primer, Milk reverse-engineered their cleansing balm to "ungrip" makeup no matter how long-lasting or waterproof it may be.

Milk Makeup, Hydro Ungrip Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm, $36, sephora.com

cleansing balms, skin care, face, products Credit: Courtesy of Target

Budget Pick

For just $11, your skin will look radiantly clean without breaking the bank. Plus, hyaluronic acid will keep it plump and moisturized.

e.l.f., Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, $11, target.com

cleansing balms, skin care, face, products Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Updated Classic

You may already be familiar with this classic product from Clinique, but their new version contains charcoal to detox pores while removing makeup.