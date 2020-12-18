Elizabeth Acevedo's Novel Clap When You Land Is Headed to TV

Elizabeth Acevedo's latest novel, Clap When You Land, is coming to the small screen. According to Deadline, Australian producer Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories has acquired the rights to the best-selling novel. Papandrea will serve as an executive producer alongside the author, who's also writing the pilot. "El oh el at the very first person who ever gave me an inch, ya girl is coming for every mile," Acevedo wrote on Instagram to announce the news. "LFG!"

Published in May by HarperCollins, Clap When You Land is a dual narrative novel about two sisters, Camino and Yahira, who lost their father in a plane crash but didn't know each other prior to the tragedy. The novel was inspired by American Airlines Flight 587, the Dominican Republic–bound flight that crashed in Queens, New York just two months after 9/11. "Clap When You Land came from wanting to dive into what it means to have private and also very public tragedies," Acevedo told People CHICA earlier this year. "The story follows two sisters who don't know about each other. Their father had a secret family and he's on a plane that crashes, so he dies and this is how the two sisters learn about some of the secrets that he had. It's a book about sisterhood, tragedy, grief, but also how they become the strong women we need to be in the face of that."

"Elizabeth has one of the most distinctive voices that I've ever read," Papandrea told Deadline. "Poetic, passionate and poignant, this lyrical novel dives into heartbreaking family secrets, the complexities of immigration and socioeconomic differences, and the cultural bridge between families in the Dominican Republic and New York City."