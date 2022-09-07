For centuries, this common and everyday spice has been used to attract good luck and fortune.

3 Ways You Can Bring Abundance and Prosperity Into Your Life Using Cinnamon

Aside from adding a warm taste to some of our favorite meals and recipes, cinnamon has been used in several spells and rituals for centuries to attract abundance and prosperity.

According to Astro Mundus, cinnamon attracts financial wellness, greater opportunities and better job options in addition to removing negative energies and being a magnet for positive ones.

This wonderful spice has the power to work in both the physical and spiritual realms by sending its magic to relationships, travel and your self-esteem.

To help you sprinkle some of cinnamon's magic into your life, we're bringing you three easy rituals you can do throughout the month to help you attract more abundance.

Cinnamons Credit: Getty Images

Ritual #1: Bringing Abundance Into Your Home

This simple ritual can be done at any time throughout the month but is recommended on the first day of each month.

Ingredients:

A pinch of cinnamon

Preparation:

Use a big pinch of freshly ground or store-bought cinnamon powder and place it centered in your palm. Stand by the front door of your home and blow the cinnamon into your home while visualizing money, wealth, health, love and prosperity coming into your home. You can also visualize any aspect of your life you are trying to increase opportunities and growth.

sea salt for bath, bath bomb and body oil with cinnamon, orange and spices Credit: Getty Images / Anna Bortnikova

Ritual #2: Cinnamon Bath

This bath is used mostly for spiritual protection and to help you with your relationships. This bath is best done at night right before bed.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of honey

1 bunch of basil leaves

1 stick of cinnamon

4 quarts of water



Preparation:

In a pot, bring water to a boil and then add all of the ingredients together, setting your intentions as you stir. Strain all of the ingredients and add water to a bucket or jar. Allow to cool for a bit. Take a shower as you normally would. After the shower, pour the water on yourself starting from your neck to your toes.

Coffee Credit: Getty Images

Ritual #3: Wealth Coffee

If you're not big into rituals but could use a little extra juju, this wealth and abundance beverage is just the thing you'll need.

Ingredients:

Freshly brewed coffee of your choice

Powdered cinnamon

Crystal spoon (optional)

Preparation: