Cindy Crawford has some good modeling advice for her daughter, and for all of us, really

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

Kaia Gerber just became the new face of the Marc Jacobs “Daisy” fragrance, and the world is likely going to be seeing a lot more of her. But just because she’s Cindy Crawford’s daughter doesn’t mean it’s super easy for her in the business. If anything, it can be a lot harder when your mother basically defined what it means to be a super model. Luckily, Cindy Crawford’s advice for her daughter in the modeling industry is super down to earth, and it’s something that everyone would be better off remembering every so often. Gerber told E! News that Crawford is actually really down to earth about her coming up in the business.

“My mom always just told me to stay true to myself and be myself and I think people don’t remind girls that enough,” she said.

“I think people might try to change themselves a lot in this industry.”

Gerber also said that just because her mom is Cindy Crawford doesn’t mean that she’s not sort of a pain in the butt sometimes, as all moms can be. “She’s calling me throughout whenever I am working and asking me: ‘How’s it going? Did you eat? Did you get enough sleep last night?” Gerber said.

Gerber and her mom are really close, they’re like the supermodel Gilmore Girls. They’re often spotted getting dinner in L.A. and doing charity events together. This weekend, Mother’s Day, won’t be any different. Gerber told E! News:

“I do breakfast in bed for her. We usually spend the day as a family.”

Gerber said that she and her mom are doing an event for Best Buddies, a non-profit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. “It’ll be nice to spend the day with her,” the model said. A lot of people can barely be in the same room with their family, so it’s nice to know that there are mothers and daughters out there who not only work together, but can also support each other like Crawford and Gerber do.