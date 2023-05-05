Fun, Fruity, and Sparkly: 11 Cocktails Perfect for Celebrating Cinco de Mayo
Harissa Marissa - Level 6 Rooftop
Credit: Ink Entertainment
Whether you are toasting to celebrate the true meaning of Cinco de Mayo or looking for cocktail recipes for your next celebration, these 11 tragos will perk up any party or gathering.
Bucha Colada
Credit: Buchanan's
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz of Buchanan's Pineapple
- 2 oz of Pineapple Juice
- 1 oz of coconut cream
- 0.75 oz of fresh lime juice
- Lime
- Garnish with lime wheel and Angostura bitters float
Directions:
- Add Buchanan's Pineapple, pineapple juice, coconut cream, lime juice, and ice into a shaker, and shake until cold.
- Poit into a highball glass filled with crushed ice and top with a float of Angostura bitters.
- Garnish with a lime wheel over crushed ice or frozen. Alternatively, make frozen in a blender
The Nebula
Credit: Astral Tequila
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz of Astral Tequila Reposado
- 0.75 oz of fresh lemon juice
- 0.75 oz of simple syrup
- 10 Blueberries
- Top with club soda
- Garnish with mint sprig
Directions:
- Add all ingredients except club soda to an ice-filled shaker and muddle the blueberries. Share for six to eight seconds.
- Add club soda to the shaker and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.
- Garnish with a sprig of mint.
The Golden One
Credit: CÎROC Honey Melon
Ingredients:
- 10 oz of Ciroc Honey Melon
- 8 oz of Sauvignon Blanc
- 5 oz of lemon juice
- 10 oz of simple syrup
- 20 oz of Club soda
- Garnish with mint Punch Bowl
Directions:
- Add all ingredients into a punch bowl filled with ice, give a gentle sir and garnish.
Branson Spicy Festiva
Credit: Branson Cognac
Ingredients:
- 2 jalapeño coins, seeds removed
- 2 ounces Branson Cognac
- .75 ounces Orange Liqueur
- 1-ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed
- .5 ounces of agave syrup
Directions:
- Muddle jalapeño coins in a shaker.
- Add the Cognac, orange liqueur, lime juice, agave syrup, some ice, and shake until well-chilled.
- Strain into a rocks glass with salt rim and a large ice cube.
- Garnish with a jalapeño coin and lime wedge.
Cuervo Peach Margarita
Credit: Jose Cuervo
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata
- 2 oz. lime juice
- 2 oz. peach nectar
- Ice
- Lime and peach for garnish Salt for rim
Directions:
- In a shaker, add ice, Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata, fresh lime juice and peach nectar to taste.
- Run lime wedge around the rim of glass then dip the glass into salt.
- Garnish the glass with a lime wedge and enjoy!
Pomegranate Margarita Mule
Credit: Astral Tequila
Ingredients:
- 1½ oz of Astral Tequila Blanco
- 1 oz of Pomegranate Juice
- ¾ oz of fresh lime juice
- ½ oz of brown sugar
- Simple syrup
- Ginger beer
Directions:
- Combine the first four ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice, and shake well.
- Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice and top with ginger beer.
- Garnish with pomegranate seeds, a lime wheel, and a rosemary sprig.
Strawberry Moon
Astral Tequila's Strawberry Moon cocktail
Credit: Astral Tequila
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz of Astral Tequila Añejo
- 0.75 oz of lime juice
- 0.5 oz of simple syrup
- 2 cubed strawberries
- Top off with ginger beer
Directions:
- Add all ingredients except ginger beer to a shaker and muddle the strawberries.
- Fill the shaker with ice and shake for six to eight seconds.
- Add ginger beer to the shaker and strain into an ice-filled highball glass and garnish.
Harissa Marissa
Credit: Ink Entertainment
By Level 6 Rooftop
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. of Don Julio tequila
- .5 oz. of Pierde Almas mezcal Cointreau
- .75 oz of lime juice
- .75 oz of Harissa agave syrup
- Jalapeño
- House-blended spices
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin with ice, shake and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice.
- Garnish with a jalapeno and blended spice on rim.
Honeybelle's Cinco de Mayo Signature Cocktail
Credit: PGA Resort
Ingredients:
- 1.75 oz of Costa Reposado Tequila
- .25 oz of Disaronno
- .25 oz of lemon juice
- .5 oz of PGA Honey or your preferred honey
- .5 oz of Aquafaba
Directions:
- Shake and on preferred cocktail glass.
- Garnish with salt sprinkled on top of the foam & dehydrated lemon.
Premonition
Credit: Fantasy Lab LV
By Fantasy Lab LV
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz of Blanco Tequila
- .5 oz of Orange Curaçao
- .5 oz of Lime Juice
- .5 oz of Prickly Pear Syrup
- Lime to garnish
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake until well mixed and pour over ice.
- Garnish with a lime wedge and edible flowers if desired.
- You can also serve with a salt or Tahin rim!
Spicy Watermelon Magarita
Credit: Jackdaw
By Jackdaw
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of spicy tequila
- 1 oz of fresh watermelon juice
- .5 oz of Agave
- .5 oz of Fresh Lime juice
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake until well mixed and pour over ice.
- Garnish with a lime wedge if desired.
- You can also serve with a salt or Tahin rim!