What Exactly Is Cinco de Mayo? The Mexican Holiday, Explained

Cinco de Mayo is a day that's celebrated all over the world, but do you actually know what it is? Contrary to popular American belief, it's not Mexican Independence Day — that's September 16. So what is it? Here, find out why it's an important part of Mexican history.

What is Cinco de Mayo?

Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration held May 5 to commemorate the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, which took place on May 5, 1862 during the Franco-Mexican War. The victory of the Mexican Army was a boost for Mexicans because their smaller force defeated the much larger French force. On May 9, 1862, President Benito Juárez declared that the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla would be a national holiday regarded as Battle of Puebla Day or Battle of Cinco de Mayo.

Who celebrates it?

While it's an important part of Mexican culture, Cinco de Mayo is seen as more of a Mexican American celebration. Still, in Mexico, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated in the state of Puebla with military parades, a festival of local cuisine, and reenactments of the 1862 battle.

In Puebla, the celebration is more about history and national pride, but in America, the day is far more commercial, with businesses promoting deals on Mexican food and drinks. Cinco de Mayo was first celebrated in the United States in 1863 in Southern California. It's not considered a federal holiday, but became a national holiday in the U.S. in 2005. It's not a federal holiday in Mexico, either, but students have the day off from school.

Cities with a large Mexican population often hold festivals on this day to celebrate their culture. Los Angeles has the largest street fair, which this year has been rescheduled for June 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Denver boasts the second-largest Cinco de Mayo celebration in the U.S., though it has been canceled this year. And in places like Vancouver, Canada, locals celebrate with skydiving.

The importance to Mexican culture

In the 1800s, Mexico lost several wars, which led the country to bankruptcy, and May 5 marks a celebration of victory during hard times. While fighting continued after the Battle of Puebla, the victory became a symbol of Mexico's struggle against foreign domination. Now, Cinco de Mayo is a day to take pride in the country's history and to celebrate Mexican culture.