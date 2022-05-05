Pair Your Favorite Cinco de Mayo Drinks With These Mexican Dishes
Cinco de Mayo has become widely celebrated across the United States with events, Mexican food and drinks. Whether you're celebrating this unofficial holiday at your local taqueria or sharing Margaritas at home, these four Mexican dishes from Cacique are sure to pair well with your favorite drinks on this day.
What's Celebrated on Cinco de Mayo?
Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo does not honor Mexico's independence. Instead, the day commemorates the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the French empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.
Food is a Big Part of the Celebration
In Puebla, one of the most iconic dishes includes Mole Poblano, a thick red or brown sauce that can be made with up to 99 ingredients that includes chiles, nuts, seeds, Mexican chocolate and more. People also dance and carry out local fiestas.
Cheers to Margs!
Nothing beats pairing your favorite Cinco de Mayo foods with margaritas. Salud to health and life!
Cheesy Chorizo Nachos
Ingredients:
- 1 package Cacique® Pork Chorizo
- 1 package Cacique® Queso Blanco Queso Dip
- 15-ounce can refried beans
- 12-ounce bag tortilla chips
- 1 package Cacique® Ranchero Queso Fresco
- ½ cup Cacique® Crema Mexicana
- 1 large jalapeno, sliced very thin
- 2 radishes, sliced very thin
- Fresh cilantro leaves for garnish
- Cacique Homestyle Mild Salsa, for serving
- Guacamole, optional for serving
Directions:
- Add the Cacique® Pork Chorizo to a large nonstick skillet or well-seasoned cast iron pan. Cook over medium-low heat, using your spoon to break it up; stir regularly until it is completely warmed through and deep brown (scrape the crispy bits from the bottom of the pan).
- Microwave Cacique® Queso Dip for 2 – 3 minutes until heated through.
- In a medium bowl, thin the refried beans with 2 tablespoons water. They should be thick but nearly pourable; if needed, add another tablespoon or so.
- To assemble the nachos, add half the tortilla chips to a 13x9-inch rectangular baking dish. Use a spoon to drizzle half the Cacique® Queso Dip and half the refried beans evenly over the chips, trying to distribute it as evenly as possible. Sprinkle half the crumbled Cacique® Ranchero Queso Fresco. Repeat with the remaining chips, Cacique® Queso Dip, beans, and crumbled Cacique® Ranchero Queso Fresco. Bake for 5 to 8 minutes, until the crumbled Queso Fresco softens, and the Queso Dip is creamy.
- As soon as the nachos are out of the oven, drizzle the Cacique® Crema Mexicana all over and scatter the Cacique® Pork Chorizo. Garnish with sliced jalapenos and radishes, and plenty of fresh cilantro. Serve right away with guacamole and Cacique Homestyle Mild Salsa.
Easy Grilled Quesadillas
Directions:
- 4 large (burrito) flour tortillas
- 1 Oaxaca Cacique Cheese, cut in small slices
- For the Guasacaca
- 2 Hass avocados
- 3 Tbs. white onion, finely chopped
- 2 Tbs. red bell pepper, finely chopped
- 3 Tbs. red wine vinegar
- 1 Tbs. olive oil
- Salt
For the Pico de Gallo
- 1 cup tomato, finely diced
- ½ cup white onion, finely chopped
- ½ cup cilantro leaves
- 2 tbs. jalapeño pepper, finely chopped
- 1 tbs. fresh lime juice
- ½ tbs. olive oil
- Salt
Directions:
- In a bowl combine the ingredients for the pico de gallo. Season with salt. Reserve.
- In another bowl, add the avocado, onion and red bell pepper and mash it with a fork. Add the vinegar, olive oil and salt, and combine. Reserve.
- Preheat a grill pan to medium heat. Place the tortillas in the grill pan and distribute some cheese in half. Fold it and cook for 3-4 until grill marks are formed. Flip to grill the quesadillas on both sides. Repeat with the rest of the tortillas. Once the quesadillas are done, let them cool down for at least 5 minutes, before cutting them. With a pizza slicer, cut the quesadillas in six wedges each. Serve with guasacaca and pico de gallo.
Taqueria Fish Tacos
Ingredients:
- 1½ pounds of cod, cut into even strips (approx. 18 pieces)
- 1 cup self-rising flour
- 1 cup beer
- 3 tsp kosher salt, divided
- freshly ground black pepper
- oil, for frying
- warm corn tortillas, for serving
- ½ head of green cabbage, finely shredded
- 3 limes, for serving
- Cacique Brand Ranchero Queso Fresco, crumbled for serving
- Cacique Crema Mexicana for serving
- Cacique Homestyle Medium, for serving
Directions:
- In a heavy bottom pot, heat 2 inches of oil to 350°.
- Season the cod with 2 tsp salt and a few grinds of freshly black pepper.
- In a medium bowl, add self-rising flour, and whisk in beer, 1 tsp salt and a few grinds of freshly ground black pepper.
- Dip each piece of fish in the batter, let the excess drip off. Place in the hot oil and fry 2-3 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through. Add a couple more pieces of battered fish to the hot oil. Fry no more than three pieces at a time. To keep the fish hot while frying the rest, place on a cooling rack in the oven, on the lowest setting.
- Place a piece of cod on a tortilla, top with shredded cabbage, Queso Fresco crumbles, Homestyle Salsa, a drizzle of Crema Mexicana and a squeeze of lime. Serve immediately.
Cacique Queso & Cocktails Kit
Cacique, one of the top authentic Mexican food brands has partnered with Mexican American mixologist Erick Castro for the launch of "Queso and Cocktails" a Cinco de Mayo fiesta in a box. The kits are available for purchase from April 25 to May 25 through Cocktail Courier.
Each box is priced at $169.99.