Cierra Ramirez Is Willing to Put Acting Aside for Her First Love — Music

Cierra Ramirez was only 10 years old when she realized she was meant for center stage. She tried acting after getting her start in singing competitions, where she developed a love for the spotlight. “I kind of stumbled into acting, but I always loved to perform and I think it was just kind of meant to be,” she tells People CHICA. Though she’s since gone on to flourish in Hollywood, appearing on The Fosters and now starring in and executive producing its Freeform spinoff Good Trouble, Cierra is planning to return to her roots — music.

“Music is my first love, it’s my passion,” she says. “So if I need to put the acting aside for a second, I’m definitely going to do it.” Although her acting and producing gigs keep her pretty busy, she still finds time to make her music a priority. Back in March — in the midst of working on Good Trouble season two — the Texas native released “Liquid Courage,” the follow-up to her 2018 single “Bad Boys.” “One of my inspirations is Jennifer Lopez,” says Cierra. “She does it all: acting, singing, producing, etc. That is how I know this can be done. I want this to inspire the next generation of girls of color. We can do it all.”

Her latest single, “Broke Us” featuring Trevor Jackson, has gotten nearly 1.7 million YouTube views since its release on June 21. “It’s a real surreal feeling knowing that a music video that you’ve put out has reached over a million views,” Cierra tells CHICA. “The support for the song and the video have been so amazing. The biggest reward at the end of the day is knowing that fans really love and rock with it.” Jackson (a fellow Freeform star who appears on Grown-ish) even invited Ramirez to perform their joint track at select stops on his RD2 tour. “It was my first tour. I grew up on stage, but I haven’t really performed my original music in quite some time, so that was really fun. Trevor and his whole team made me feel right at home, and we had so much fun in every city.”

Although it’s been three years since Ramirez released her first EP, Discreet, her long-anticipated debut album is set for release later this summer. Yes, there will be features, and yes, there will be Spanglish tracks. “I’m really excited to put that music out,” she says. “I’m kind of just taking it day by day. My music has really taken over my life, and it’s amazing. So I’m just rolling with the punches.”