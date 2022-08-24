The actor, storyteller and author dives deep into how his new podcast Rubirosa is reimagining the character of James Bond as a real-life Dominican playboy and diplomat.

Could you imagine a world where James Bond was a tiguere from the Dominican Republic?

Instead of having a traditional English breakfast, he eats a tres golpes. He might swap the Vesper martini for a Brugal on the rocks or eat arroz con habichuelas followed by a shot of mamajuana after dinner.

He is tall, dark, handsome and can probably dance a killer bachata.

This is the Bond actor and storyteller Christopher Rivas is uncovering in his new podcast, Rubirosa. The ten-episode series tells the story of Porfirio Rubirosa, a late Dominican diplomat and playboy who may have inspired Ian Fleming's iconic British secret service agent, James Bond.

Christopher Rivas Credit: Courtesy of Stitcher

"Imagine instead of James Bond it was… Jaime Bond, Javi Bond, or Bondissimo," the podcast's description reads.

Tú te imaginas?

For Rivas, the day he learned of Rubirosa through an article in Vanity Fair, his world changed. A Dominican-American himself who grew up with Bond as his hero, the story of the international polyglot, playboy, polo champion, race-car driver and mogul led him on a journey of self-reflection that eventually became this podcast.

"That night I started pondering all the ways I could tell this story and learn more about this figure I was shocked to have never known about," he tells People Chica. "It started with a one-man show and after a few years of touring that show around the country, I got connected with Stitcher and they wanted to make the Rubirosa podcast. And together over a couple of years, with some incredible resources and journalism, we made something special, epic and needed!"

In Rubirosa, Rivas captivates his audience not just with historical facts and narrative about the life of the two-time richest man in the world but each episode dives deep into the fabric of Latin American history, dictatorships, life as a first-generation American in the United States, code-switching, gender-based violence, machismo and his very personal experience finding himself in a world not built for Brown people.

He explains that "the Rubirosa podcast does a great job at showing how Bond is not simply a made-up character but a representation of so much that needs challenging in today's America: ego, machismo, the patriarchy, colonialism, sexism, violence, whitewashing, colorism, and the list goes on."

The Call Me Kat actor has been exploring these themes from the onset of his career as well as in his upcoming book Brown Enough: True Stories About Love, Violence, the Student Loan Crisis, Hollywood, Race, Familia, and Making It in America.

In the podcast, he aims to showcase the power of storytelling and media, particularly how the stories we choose to tell are constantly "shaping the way (especially BIPOC) we move through the world, and the way we see ourselves in said world."

He adds, "This is a theme that we frequently explore in Rubirosa. The stories that the media chooses to invest in are a not-so-subtle way of telling us who matters, what identities are worth representing."

In the process, he has also learned a lot about himself, his family and his history.

"Discovering Rubirosa was an opportunity for me to start asking bigger questions about my own life," he says. "About why I hated my curls growing up, why I hated my nose, why my parents didn't teach me Spanish, why I never got to visit the Dominican Republic with them, why I dated the women I dated, why I wanted so badly to be seen and valued, and what does being Brown, Latino, LatinX, LatinE in this country actually mean?"

In each episode, Rivas explores these discoveries and realizations, calling them out in an honest and poignant way.

"I think that's one of the many reasons it's so compelling. It's honest. And we don't just glorify this man, we also call him out—there is good and bad in all of us, I believe in radical honesty: meeting ourselves where we are, as we are, and owning it, all of it," he says.

As far as the audience is concerned, Rivas hopes Rubirosa listeners will learn to challenge what they learn and the world around them.

"I hope they begin to challenge their own heroes or find their own heroes. I hope they start to challenge the systems in which they live and operate in, especially if those systems weren't (and still aren't) made for them and aren't serving them," he says.

"I also hope they laugh a lot, have fun, cry (crying is great), I hope they see parts of themselves and know that those parts are universal, not something they have to keep hidden and to themselves or hold all alone. Mostly when listening to Rubirosa I hope they feel seen. That's the mission of my work, to allow others to feel seen, to know they aren't alone," he concludes.