For #HispanicHeritageMonth, the author shares the inspiration behind his new book Brown Enough and how questioning his identity led him down a path of acceptance.

Christopher Rivas has made it his mission to disrupt binary thinking in the United States and further create safe spaces for Brownness through his prolific storytelling.

Prior to our Zoom interview, taking place on his birthday on July 28, I had become familiar with Rivas due to his controversial, yet thought-provoking, The New York Times Modern Love article "I Broke Up With Her Because She's White"—something that prompted our conversation on being a Latino in America.

Born in New York to a Colombian mother and Dominican father, the Call Me Kat actor grew up in a family that did their best to assimilate with the world around them, which oftentimes meant negating their Brownness to accommodate the larger Anglo-focused culture.

However, it wasn't until he learned about the life of Dominican diplomat, Porfirio Rubirosa, that his life came to a halt and his identity crisis began.

Christopher Rivas Credit: Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for The Latinx House

"That was the moment, believe it or not, where I looked at my own parents and their assimilation and their attachment to Whiteness and their attachment to leaving culture behind and what they embraced and what they didn't," he tells People Chica. "It was this earth-shattering moment where I asked questions about everything in my life, it was a little exhausting."

Despite it all, Rivas is thriving. He is an actor in Hollywood, an author, a playwright, the host of the Rubirosa and Brown Enough podcasts and now the author of his debut book, Brown Enough: True Stories About Love, Violence, the Student Loan Crisis, Hollywood, Race, Familia and Making it in America.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Rivas opened up about his mission to provide spaces where Brown people are included, his journey of redefining his identity and his hopes to continue elevating Brown voices through storytelling.

We are living in interesting times in terms of race and cultural dynamics, especially in the Latino community. Why was it important for you to write this book based on your personal experience?

This sort of cultural breaking open: what I think we're getting comfortable with, or actually we're not comfortable, but we're trying to get comfortable with is non-binary thinking. It's genuinely difficult for humans to not be black and white, to not be yes or no, to not be this that, to be sick or not sick. Our world is built around binary thinking.

I have a point in the book where a friend, who is transitioned today, their father just couldn't understand it. It's such a beautiful example of how we can be not only two things, three things, four things. But we just had a conversation—you and me—about, "I'm not white enough, but I'm not Latina enough in Miami, but in Spain, I'm this, but in the D.R. I'm this."

We have this sort of transitional privilege and beauty that I think sometimes feels like it can feel like a curse or like we don't belong or like we don't have our community, and so much of my life has been about this nothingness.

What is my community? Am I enough for it? For whose gaze do I want to be enough? For the White gaze, the White people signing the checks or writing the roles in Hollywood? I wrote this book, which was really born the night I saw [author] Ta-Nehisi Coates speak at an event, and I asked him a question.

I said, "White, Black, that's all I hear you talk about. White, Black. Where does that put me, an Afro-Latino grown man, in the conversation?" And he said, "Not in it." And I wondered what it meant to not be in it. What does it look like to be in it? For you to be in it? For my father to be in it? For my mother to be in it? You know, for the giant spectrum that's between White and Black, when there were White water fountains and Black water fountains, where did we drink?

Christopher Rivas Credit: Courtesy of Christopher Rivas

This is not just a Latino thing, Brownness is most of the world, so that's why I felt like I needed to explore this book and make it personal because that's my art. I'm not a rag doll, I can't think of a giant peach and make it entertaining. I can look at my own life and the sort of pull from the lessons and genius and unknowing that are in there and I can share that.

In the Latino community, we often face the extremes of being seen as a monolith, with people not taking into consideration how diverse we can be. How do you think this can be changed?

I think it begins with this thing we talked about, binary thinking. We love our groups. We love our boxes, but when you see a Census, a box can't contain your ancestry, it can't contain your likes and dislikes, yet society wants to find out who you are.

Ads on Instagram, the phone listening to you—it wants to believe it can target you. You are this person, you are interested in this, you like this. I think on an individual level, we have to acknowledge we are uncontainable in that way: we are beyond the box.

As a community, we have to do that as well. I talk about that line between Black and White, and I was giving this talk at an event and a White woman said, "Do you know how many shades of white there are?" And I said, "Absolutely. Yes, for sure. You know how many shades of everything there are?"

And the corny example I gave her is the Inuit have 40 words for snow. Snow, something so vital to them has 40 words. Identity. Latinidad, Brownness, culture: how can we ever sum it up in one word? In one way? And I think really opening our hearts, our minds, our bodies to this place where we're like, "You actually can't put a word on me. You can't just lock me in this place."

One way we can begin and end [this] is in the pushing back and giving voice that when someone does try to tell you, "You are this," you go, "No, no, no, no. Yes—and..." We are seeing this very struggle in society, especially for what is left, in America at least, from the old White patriarch. For these people who can contain and speak to so many humans and ways and things. So, I think that's how we do it. We have to really challenge our own binary thinking and when someone tries to put us in that box or in that corner, you say, "Yes, and—I am dynamic. I am vast. I am large."

Do you know how many shades and colors and hues and flavors and tones [there are]? I think that's what's interesting about humans. That's what draws me to storytelling and personal storytelling is that you and me can be in the same place at the same exact time, drinking the same cup of water and have completely different experiences—and that's what's really beautiful.

How can we get to a place where we share those unique experiences with each other? And I think the way we do that is through conversation.

On your website, you say that you "use storytelling to disrupt what is with the possibility of what can be!" How did you do that in this book?

I use storytelling to disrupt traditionally White spaces and I believe what storytelling does, whether it's this book, whether it's Brown Enough, whether it's the Rubirosa podcast, whether it's a play I write, whether it's a TV show—storytelling has this ability to find the crack that you didn't know was in between the armor and to show you who you are.

It's just another person expressing their experience and you being like, "Damn. I had that similar Spotify experience. Damn. My parents also said I was adopted as a joke, the joke was funny, but it kind of hurt. Damn, I know that smell of burning hair to straighten it." They're not teaching you, they're not pointing at you, they're sharing and in that sharing, there is a little disruption in us.

What happens after that disruption is it makes space for possibility, space to say, "You know what? I have believed this about myself and I no longer want to believe it," or "You know what? I have believed this about myself and I still need to believe this about myself. I still need to be attached to this story about who I am or what I should do with my life."

Or the 200% that you so beautifully said. Story disrupts the 200% narrative of working hard when someone says, "I've been driving myself to a place where every morning I wake up and I'm anxious and miserable and look how much I've accomplished." Hopefully, someone gets to read that and say, "Damn, f**k hustle culture, I'm ready to change."

I think that's what disruption means to me. It's disruption on a personal level. It's disruption on a systemic level because you get enough people wanting to disrupt their own narratives about Whiteness, culture, hustle, migration and Latinidad, that you start to have enough individuals do that.

You start to have systemic fractures and that's how I think the book and all my art in general, the purpose of my art, the mission statement of my art is to allow people to find more space, to realize what they want to believe in and what they're ready to move on from.

You were born in New York to a Dominican father and a Colombian mother. What was that "A-ha" moment for you when you realized that racially we weren't all one people and had differences?

To be honest, it was the moment that I discovered Porfirio Rubirosa's life when I read the Vanity Fair article about the Dominican man who James Bond was based on. I was a young Brown kid in a mainly White theater conservatory who had dreams of being a Hollywood star. As a kid running around in my tighty whities, I wanted to be James Bond, and I pretended I was and I put on the British accent and really I was pretending to be White.

This moment of discovering this person—my entire world shattered because how many times had I been pretending to be White? How many times have I wanted to look like them, to be like them, to sound like them, to have their adventures that they showed me on the screen and in the movies? To date the women they told me were beautiful?

I was not shown examples of Brown and Black genius on a regular basis and there is such a pool of Brown genius out there. That was the moment, believe it or not, where I looked at my own parents and their assimilation and their attachment to whiteness and their attachment to leaving culture behind and what they embraced and what they didn't. It was this earth-shattering moment where I asked questions about everything in my life, it was a little exhausting.

I believe I've come to the other side—it's actually called Racial Identity Development theory. That moment in college made me ask questions about my entire life. Why do I do this? Why am I attracted to this person? Why did I do this as a kid? Why did I want my hair to look like that? Why did I hate my nose? Why did I get surgery? Why did I like all of this stuff?

That was really the moment where I began to challenge my own life, because I believe that that is the first key to taking back your freedom and to put that freedom out loud is you have to put your life through the laboratory itself, you have to take radical responsibility about who you are, what you believe, and why you believe in it, and if you are ready to change.