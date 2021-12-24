In this week's #NewMusicFriday, People Chica is bringing you five songs that have become synonymous with the holiday season.

Have A Holly Jolly Christmas: Jam Out to The Top 5 Holiday Songs of All Time

Christmas just wouldn't be the same without music that not only personifies the season's magic, but also matches up with how everyone is feeling.

From contemporary tunes by Mariah Carey to feel-good oldies, the below songs are some of the holiday season's most beloved.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the best songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

Christmas celebration together Credit: Getty Images / South_agency

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey

Carey is the undisputed queen of Christmas, and this track solidifies her reign. This song has been claiming airwaves and hearts since its debut on her 1994 album Merry Christmas.

"Santa Baby" by Eartha Kitt

Thinking you've never heard of Ms. Kitt before? You have—she voices the iconic character of Yzma in Disney's The Emperor's New Groove. "Santa Baby" was written in 1953 by Joan Javits specifically for Kitt due to her sultry vocals and demeanor.

"Last Christmas" by Wham

While the song isn't actually about Christmas, it quickly became one of the most popular of the season. Written by the late British singer George Michael in 1984, the song depicts the story of someone who felt betrayed by a former lover. The song also served as a charity record with proceeds going toward famine relief in Ethiopia, per Song Facts.

"White Christmas" by Bing Crosby

The song, which was originally released in 1942, was a huge hit at the time and shot up to the number one spot on Billboard music charts for 11 weeks, per Song Facts. Since then, it has enjoyed covers by the Drifters, Elvis Presley, Lady Gaga and Michael Bublé.

"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee