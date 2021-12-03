In this week's #Bookmarked, Chica is bringing you five festive books to get you ready for the holiday season.

Bookworms everywhere will confidently tell you that you can never have too many books. Whether you enjoy reading books on your e-reader or love the smell of a newly purchased hard cover, books are a gateway to another time and place.

For our #Bookmarked series, Chica is highlighting five books and authors across genres and ethnicities to bring you something that is as unique as your reading style.

1. The Holiday Switch by Tif Marcelo

This story follows Lila Castro, a bookish Filipino American girl, as she navigates her holiday season. All is well until she accidentally switches phones with her cute co-worker (and boss' nephew). Will chaos ensue or will Castro end up finding her holiday love? $8.99, www.barnesandnoble.com

2. The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer

Rachel Rubenstein-Goldblatt has a deep dark secret—she loves Christmas. As a devoted Christmas-time author, she now finds herself having to pull upon her Jewish heritage and write about Hanukkah. Her journey for inspiration takes her down an expected path to love and a new book idea. $13.99, www.target.com

3. Office Party by Whitney G.

This novel depicts what happens when Murphy's Law is enacted. In other words, what can go wrong simply will go wrong. Bitter about having to work over the holidays, the protagonist commits the ultimate faux-pas when she re-gifts her boss something that was meant for her. $2.99 (kindle version), www.amazon.com

4. One Day in December by Josie Silver

What happens when you find the love of your life and somehow fate decides otherwise? One Day in December tells the story about how Laurie finally experiences her "love at first sight" moment, only to have her dreams dashed by fate. $17.99, www.barnesandnoble.com

5. Merry Inkmass by Talia Hibbert