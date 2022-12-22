Get a Little Fancy this Navidad with this Cachaça-Inspired Cocktail Recipe
Our friends at Novo Fogo Cachaça have shared their Avenida Paulista cocktail recipe.
If you're looking to get fancy this holiday season, Novo Fogo Cachaça is here to help with their Avenida Paulista cocktail.
Inspired by the flavors of Brazil, the cocktail features sweet red vermouth, falernum syrup and a dash of orange bitters.
¡Disfruta!
| Credit: Courtesy of Novo Fogo Cachaça
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Novo Fogo Barrel-Aged Cachaça
- 0.75 oz of Sweet Red Vermouth
- 0.33 oz of Falernum Syrup
- 1 dash of orange Bitters
Directions:
- Stir with ice and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
- Garnish with an orange peel and a filthy black cherry.