Get a Little Fancy this Navidad with this Cachaça-Inspired Cocktail Recipe

Our friends at Novo Fogo Cachaça have shared their Avenida Paulista cocktail recipe.
Por Karla Montalván Diciembre 22, 2022
Anuncio

If you're looking to get fancy this holiday season, Novo Fogo Cachaça is here to help with their Avenida Paulista cocktail.

Inspired by the flavors of Brazil, the cocktail features sweet red vermouth, falernum syrup and a dash of orange bitters.

¡Disfruta!

Avenida Paulista cocktail.
| Credit: Courtesy of Novo Fogo Cachaça

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz of Novo Fogo Barrel-Aged Cachaça 
  • 0.75 oz of Sweet Red Vermouth
  • 0.33 oz of Falernum Syrup
  • 1 dash of orange Bitters

Directions:

  1. Stir with ice and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
  2. Garnish with an orange peel and a filthy black cherry.
    • Por Karla Montalván
    © Copyright People en Español. Todos los derechos reservados. Impreso por https://peopleenespanol.com