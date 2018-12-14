The Best Beauty Stocking Stuffers for Any Chica

Friendships are important for our well-being. As humans, we have tribal instincts and the need to feel included in a team or group. Many of us have different types of friends. Those we hang out with just to binge watch hours of Riverdale, those who keep you motivated to stay fit, as well as those who take endless shopping trips with you. Essentially, they are all homegirls that you just know are ride-or-die. It’s the season to show gratitude for all the moments they stuck by your side. Like when you went through a bad breakup and she made sure to capture those amazing angles for the ’gram, or when she was simply just present during that tough time. Let them know how amazing they are by stuffing their stockings while supporting Latinx-owned brands like Pinkness.co, run by influencer Farah Pink, California-based skin-care line Le Dew, Vive Cosmetics founded by Joanna Rosario and Leslie Valdivia, Chaos Makeup, and Mexican-born Regina Merson’s Reina Rebelde.