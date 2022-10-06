For #HispanicHertiageMonth, the singer-entrepreneur dives into why things like Yelp's Latinx Ones to Watch list are vital to the Latin community.

The Latin community is brimming with people who are determined, hard-working and full of an immense amount of humility. When coming over to the United States, many within the community find themselves embarking on the path of entrepreneurship.

While entrepreneurship is not a path for the faint of heart, receiving a shoutout from large brands and companies like Yelp with its 2022 Latinx Ones to Watch business list could provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to many.

Chica Boss and entrepreneur Christina Milian understands the grit that's required when it comes to owning a business.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica for Hispanic Heritage Month, Milian dives into how she was able to pivot from the entertainment industry to become an entrepreneur and the advice she'd give her younger self about the path that lies ahead.

Christina Milian attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "Jurassic World Dominion" Credit: Getty Images / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

You've worn many hats throughout your career—singer, actress and now an entrepreneur. What transferable skills were you able to bring over into your business from your path as a singer-actress?

I think my specialty is understanding my audience, fans and my customers. Being humble and personable in both my entertainment and entrepreneurial business really goes a long way.

I have always felt so grateful to be in a position to reach so many people. You can really make a person feel good with entertainment and even more with FOOD!

You've partnered with Yelp, a leading medium within the culinary space, to highlight their 2022 Latinx Ones to Watch business list. What does it mean for you to be part of a campaign that highlights the richness of Latino culture and businesses everywhere?

Well, first off I rely heavily on Yelp for a lot of my food decisions! I'm a real foodie. When I heard they were interested in showcasing Beignet Box I was elated! Yelp, to me, is very much about community and discovering the undiscovered and is grounded by real people giving real referrals.

I feel like a huge part of Latin culture is community and much of who we are and how we grow every day is based on everyday people. It's great to live in a time where culture is so appreciated and as a Latina/Hispanic woman co-founding my own business is literally living the dream. This is what my grandparents sacrificed so much of when they left our motherland, Cuba.

Christina Milian, Beignet Box Credit: Christina Milian / Yelp

Your incredibly successful sweet brand, Beignet Box, was listed under Yelp's 2022 Latinx Ones to Watch business list. What was that moment like when you found out that all of your team's hard work was being recognized?

I'm still pinching myself. It was instant excitement to know we were blessed with this opportunity. Like I said, I'm a fan of Yelp. So I can only hope this reaches new customers who are going to be excited to try our sweet fluffy beignets!

How do you feel that things like Yelp's 2022 Latinx Ones to Watch business list further helps businesses, not just Latino ones, across the board?

It's great! Running a business these days where so much is constantly changing I believe that this list is definitely helping to show the dreamers to never give up and keep chasing their passions. My business is a great example of this. Because let me tell you—it is not easy.

There are many components to running a business. So I give so much credit to those who do it. I'm happy Yelp is making it easier for people everywhere to find and support local businesses—ones that are an important part of communities across the country. It really opens the door to local businesses everywhere throughout the entire country.

Since 2019, when you launched Beignet Box as a pop-up concept, you've been able to grow the brand into two brick-and-mortar locations as well as two food trucks. What have you learned about yourself through that experience?

About myself? I feel super lucky. Lucky to have a best friend and business partner who is ambitious and hard-working. We are both daring enough to try the unexpected. I'm blown away every day by what we've accomplished and who loves and supports our beignet business.

Studies have shown that Latino-owned businesses are continually on the rise. As a Latina business owner, what do you feel makes Latinos so entrepreneurial?

Many of us come from immigrant families who made huge choices [to] change the future of their children [so they could] be successors. That kind of sacrifice motivates us. [About] 37,000 businesses self-identify as Latinx-owned on Yelp, so yes, they are definitely on the rise.

Looking back from where you were at the beginning of your career to where you are now, what advice would you give your younger self about the road that lay ahead?