Christina Milian Talks About Her Cuban Heritage, Her Jewelry and Clothing Designs and Being a Role Model for Her Daughter

Christina Milian talked to People CHICA about her fashion projects as an entrepreneur and being a role model to her 9-year-old daughter Violet. “I love her. Violet is my inspiration, she is the reason I work so hard,” she says. “Now I get why my parents worked so hard growing up and broke barriers and did things out of the box for me. I feel like I show her every day as a mom how much I love her, and she sees every day how hard I work. She is my priority.”

The versatile actress and singer, 38, of Cuban heritage, is currently working with George Khalife, better known as ‘George the Jeweler’ on a new jewelry line. She began wearing George‘s signature pieces in 2016 and shortly after, he began creating custom designs for her. The two friends finally decided to collaborate on a line of their own. Their pieces include 14K gold with a mix of diamonds and other precious stones. The line includes hair pieces to add bling bling to your hairdo for a party or red carpet. “There are also affordable pieces for the girl on the go who may not want to fully invest into a 14K gold and diamond necklace,” Milian adds.

The famous jeweler was inspired by the stylish Latinx muse. “I grew up idolizing Christina, I feel like we have very similar tastes when it comes to accessories so I felt we were the perfect match,” George says about their business collaboration. “Christina is very classy, very sexy, she has such a big following, everybody looks up to her.” Milian adds about George, whose VIP clients include Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, Ashanti, Kendall Jenner: “He has a good eye on who the hot girls are, who is trending.”

Although her daughter loves playing with Milian’s makeup and explore her mom’s glam closet, the star assures she prefers a casual look when she’s not working. “I’m kind of an everyday girl. I like to do layered jewelry. I’m really sporty a lot of the time. You usually see me in a pair of jeans and sneakers. My style is pretty easygoing,” she says. About her clothing collection with Z Crave, she adds: “We created a line with pieces that I felt were definitive of my style. It was a lot of fun putting that together. I’ll be 38 this year and I feel that as a woman I’m grooming myself and growing. You have to have a certain presence that you want to be felt and Z Crave provides that style for me.”

Milian —who has the romantic comedy Falling In Love and the musical series Soundtrack coming out in Netflix— is very proud of her Latinx roots. “My parents were both born in Cuba. Being Cuban has been a pride of mine since I was a child and was raised that way,” she says. “I love Cuban music and food and the raw energy of Cuban people and being Latina. I feel that we represent this immense amount of energy and happiness. We are hardworking and fun.”

Inspiring other young Latinas is a life mission for this influencer, who has over 4 million followers on Instagram and collaborates with the charity Hands 4 Hope, which helps single moms and others in need. “You have to lead by example,” the actress concludes. “I share what my life is like, whether it’s being a mom or a boss lady.”