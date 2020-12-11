Christina Milian Is Expecting Her Third Child

On Thursday, Christina Milian, 39, announced that her family is growing. The actress and singer took to her Instagram to reveal the happy news alongside a set of photos that showed off her baby bump. The first one, a sunset snap taken on the beach, shows Milian's boyfriend, Matt Pokora, kissing her belly. The second shot shows the couple's 10-month-old son Isaiah with a hand on his mom's stomach.

"You and Me," Milian wrote in the caption. Pokora also shared the news on his Instagram account, captioning the photo, "Isaiah is already a protective big brother." The baby on the way will join Isaiah as well as the star's 10-year-old daughter, Violet Madison, who she shares with ex-husband The-Dream.

In a recent interview with People, Milian talked about her son and homeschooling during the pandemic, explaining that despite the ongoing global health crisis she is grateful to be able to spend quality time with her family. "I'm super happy. I have a really happy baby," Milian said. "Honestly, with all this stuff going on, it kind of was a blessing in disguise to be able to spend so much time together and to not be forced to rush right back to work. It's been nice to just be home and be with my daughter and have this bonding experience."

"Hopefully this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing that's happening [and] not something that will happen often," she continued. "But whatever the case may be, I'm an optimistic person — I look at the positivity in it all."