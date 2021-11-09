Since she was a child, Christina Aguilera has been a fan of video games and it's a passion the singer now shares with her kids. The star, of Ecuadorian descent, talked to People CHICA about her collaboration with Nintendo and her life as a mom.

"I'm so excited, beyond, to be doing this campaign with Nintendo and joining forces. This has been something that has been a part of me and my family forever," she says. "As young as I can remember, it's a way that me and my family have always been able to come together, to bond, to connect and what a fun way to escape any problems of the real world and create your own journeys, while being able to connect."

Her son Max Liron, and daughter Summer Rain, joined her in the Nintendo campaign. "Over the pandemic it was especially important for my kids to be able to still talk with their friends even though they couldn't be in person, they were still being able to be active together and share some common ground and have some laughs and some play," she adds about video games being a great sources of entertainment for her kids during lockdown. "I'm so excited about the new games and introducing some new ones to my kids. Everybody has their favorites."

Christina Aguilera Credit: Courtesy of Nintendo of America

The singer talked about her life as a busy mom. "My kids are back in school so they're excited about that. When we're not traveling on the road sometimes I get to have them accompany me, sometimes we don't, and video games are a really great way to enjoy. The Nintendo Switch —OLED Model has been so great because we can still enjoy each other's company and time while catching up, while conversing, because you can take anywhere on the road with you, and so it's been really great because no matter where I am at I can still connect and play with the kids," she says.

Spending quality time with her children is a priority. "We always take advantage when we're on the road to do some sightseeing, do some fun activities together. We love going to different places, museums and zoos and try to make the most of family time," she adds. "We are a big cozy family so we're always together with the dogs. Now playgrounds are open so my kids are enjoying that as well."

Christina Aguilera Credit: Courtesy of Nintendo of America

She also shared this adventure with her sister Rachel, "Auntie Rocola," who joined them in the photo shoot for the Nintendo campaign. "I actually got my sister involved so auntie Rocola got to come and be a part of the campaign with us, so we were able to have lots of laughs. It was fun. I am very grateful for that experience," Aguilera says. "It was the first time that I really opened my world of work to them just because I felt comfortable with the Nintendo family, and we're doing something that we felt was authentic to us as a family, that we enjoy doing, so it felt like fun and by no means work, even though mommy is going to get hair and makeup, get ready and glammed, we are all still coming together."

Aguilera is a master at balancing career and family commitments. "I normally wear many different hats, as a performer, entertainer, as a mom. We as moms, too, are expected to wear many hats —as nurturers, caretakers, the backbone of our families— and I really make sure that I set boundaries with how much I allow them into my work space, making sure they understand hard work is very important, but being able to decompartmentalize and have our family connected time, and the time we make for school is separate than the jobs we do," she says of her kids.

Christina Aguilera Credit: Courtesy of Nintendo of America

The singer is celebrating her roots through her art. She recently released the music video "Pa Mis Muchachas" with Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole. "'Pa Mis Muchachas' has been amazing but it's only the beginning of a really big three-part story of chapters and body of work that will unveil itself well into 2022. It's doing a follow up to my debut record Mi Reflejo. I was still a baby, I was still a teenager when I recorded that album," she says. "I was still coming into my own as an artist, as a vocalist. I listen back and I think: 'oh, how cute', but that was the time when I was really diving head-first into something that was a very big part of my childhood. My dad is from Quito, Ecuador, and we would hear the language in the house and Spanish music, so it's got a lot of heart and soul to me personally."

There is more new music in Spanish coming soon! "Now as a mom, having had the career I've had for 20 plus years in this business, I'm so happy I didn't do it any sooner than now because I'm coming with such a deeper perspective. There are things that I'm addressing and saying and making peace with my past, and diving into all the different genres worldwide that I've been a lover and a fan of, different artists," she says of her upcoming LP. "You'll see my love of Chavela Vargas and so many different elements that are not just your go-to reggaetons. You have a little bit of those elements, but it truly does tell a story and illustrates all different parts of being a woman."

"Pa Mis Muchachas" is a female empowerment anthem. "We are only a strong woman because the woman before us taught us how to be strong and she was taught by another strong woman, so it's very generational and it's paying celebration and tribute to all of those women who came before us. Definitely Becky, Nicki, Nathy, they are all such great examples of strong women," she says.

"Nathy I was able to meet in Miami when I was recording my album back in February, and I was so taken with her artistry. She is an incredible performer. Nicki I just love seeing anybody so fresh, so new, coming up in this business and navigating for themselves and being such a boss. And Becky is just the biggest sweetheart in the world. We were able to hang out most recently at a celebration for 'Pa Mis Muchachas'. She brought her mom along and it really feels like a family. I'm so happy and so grateful to share this song with them."

Christina Aguilera Credit: Courtesy of Nintendo of America

Aguilera is loving life at 40 and being "surrounded by true people, people that have your back."