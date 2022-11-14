A new documentary will detail the life of the pop star like never seen before.

Christina Aguilera Gets Ready to Bare it All in Upcoming Documentary

Christina Aguilera's life is coming alive like never before with a new documentary by Ting Poo alongside TIME Studios and Roc Nation.

The film will give fans a 360° view of the singer and actress' life, starting with her early days as a Disney star to the present.

"Christina Aguilera is one of the most iconic artists of our time, whose music has inspired millions of people around the world," added Poo. "I am truly honored to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire."

Christina Aguilera Credit: Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Pepsi

TIME Studios and Roc Nation have previously joined forces to produce the multi-part docuseries on Megan Thee Stallion.

Additionally, never-before-seen footage will be featured in the documentary, according to Deadline.

"We are beyond excited to extend our creative partnership with Roc Nation through this film," said Lauren Hammonds, TIME Studios' Co-Head of Documentary.

Christina Aguilera

Hammonds continues, "Christina has been such an enduring talent and inimitable entertainer throughout the years. Hers is truly one of the great voices of our time, and this is the perfect moment for her story to be told. We are incredibly honored that she has chosen to work with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to finally share her truth with the world."

The project has been in production for the last 18 months as film crews have followed the star around at her performances, big life events and travels.