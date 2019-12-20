Christina Aguilera celebrated her 39th birthday with a big bash! The guest list included celeb friends like Demi Lovato and Aguilera’s fiancé, Matthew Rutler. The singer, of Ecuadorian descent, had a Christmas-themed party to mark her December 18 birthday. A mariachi band serenaded her and she excitedly shared the video on Instagram. “Thanks for the best birthday surprise,” she wrote to her friend Gilbert Aguilar in the post. “It’s Mexican tradition to serenade the night before your birthday. ‪Around midnight‬, I walked out on my balcony to find an amazing mariachi band dancing, playing and singing to me for my birthday. Was so magical and amazing. I loved it!”

“Entering the last year of my 30s with the best vibes … dancing, singing, salsa-ing. What a night! So thankful for everyone in my life who’s been on this journey with me. Who has stuck by me through and through,” she wrote in another Instagram post.

The birthday girl dazzled in a red sequined dress and posed for photos in front of pink Christmas trees. “When your birthday falls on the best season of the year,” she wrote in her caption. The former Voice coach shared videos of the celebration, which included a fancy dinner, a gigantic “Queen Christina” cake and lots of dancing. She also handled a wardrobe malfunction with grace. After her dress accidentally opened as she was making her big entrance to the party, with all her friends watching and recording on their phones, she laughed it off and flashed them again.

The singer got emotional during her birthday speech, reminiscing about a great 2019. “There is not somebody here tonight that I don’t love and I don’t appreciate in my life,” she said, looking out at the crowd. “I just needed to get reacquainted with the true artist in me,” she reflected. “I’m f***ing 39 and I feel there is a resurgence, a power and an ownership you have when you turn a certain kind of age and I’m approaching it,” she added, promising to make the most of the new year.

She also expressed in a video caption: “This year, I have felt more inspired than ever. Getting back to my roots, creating art, and feeling so in tune with myself. I can thank everyone at my dinner for contributing to that in some fashion. From traveling around the world, #TheXTour and #TheXperience, getting to meet and hug the fans, I feel grateful for the present and looking forward to the future. 2020 is gonna be a big year. Who’s coming with me?” ¡Feliz cumpleaños!