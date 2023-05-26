The Mexican singer-songwriter is pulling inspiration from his personal life to create art in his latest project Forajido EP2.

How Christian Nodal is Using the "Happiest" Moment in His Life to Give Back to Fans

Christian Nodal is living his best life right now and he wants all of his fans to know it.

The Sonora, Mexico-born singer-songwriter recently released his latest project Forajido EP2—something he notes was motivated by his desire to show his fans some love.

In a statement shared with People Chica, Nodal says, "I am very happy to finally share with you these [six] songs, to give you back some of the love you give me."

He continues, "They are six different stories that speak of love, heartbreak, revenge, and hope. They were mine, but now they are yours."

Now fans of the singer can dive into some of the deeply personal moments the singer has been living in recent months.

"They represent the moment I am living, one of the happiest of my life. I love you very much," he details.

One of the videos made available to fans is for "La Despedida," a song about unrequited love and the heartbreak of moving on.

The second video released was for his song "Cazzualidades," and features his girlfriend and Argentine rapper Cazzu in the video.

The song's title, which is a play on Cazzu's name, gives fans an intimate view of the love that Nodal has for her.