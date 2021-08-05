"Nodeli" shared footage of their romantic candle-lit dinner as they celebrated one year of loving each other.

This Is How Christian Nodal Surprised Belinda On Their First Anniversary

A candle-lit dinner, a room covered in petals, and a video of their memories together projected on a wall is how Christian Nodal surprised Belinda to celebrate their first anniversary as a couple.

The lovebirds shared footage of their romantic evening on their Instagram stories and Belinda quickly responded to the "Aquí abajo" singer's detailed set-up.

"I love you!" she squealed, jumping around. "One year, one year with this handsome man," she added in another story where she is seen holding Nodal's face and pans over to show tealights and red roses that are hanging from the ceiling.

In May, the Regional Mexican singer and pop songstress got engaged and shared their news with fans on their respective Instagram accounts.

"Ladies and gentlemen…Belinda Peregrín Schüll has just made me the luckiest man in the world," Nodal wrote on a post that shows the pair sharing a sweet kiss while showing off the engagement ring.

Belinda also posted that photo and wrote: "An image speaks more than a thousand words. The happiest woman on earth."

The artists started dating last year after sharing coaching duties on the set of La voz, on TV Azteca. Nodal told People en Español his first encounter with Belinda took place at the Premios de la Radio awards in Dallas, where the performing singer plucked him out of the audience to dance with her while she sang "Amor a primera vista."

"She asked me to dance and I didn't think it was anything out of the ordinary," he recalled. "I thought she was gorgeous. Months passed and I was already single, and on La voz. I liked her so much. To the point where I was incredibly nervous [standing next to her]... I wouldn't even dare to talk to her."