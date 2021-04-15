Christen Dominique is ready for her close up

When Christen Dominique first started doing her friends' makeup at school in her native Houston, she never dreamed that one day she would be running her own cosmetics company.

After years as a professional makeup artist for photo shoots, weddings and other local events, she moved to Los Angeles and began creating YouTube tutorials as a way to express her creativity, quickly gaining a massive social media following.

In 2018, she got the opportunity to launch her own brand, Dominique Cosmetics, alongside her husband Cesar, and turned her love of makeup into a successful beauty business. "I haven't seen as many Latin-owned brands at the forefront as I do now, and it makes me so incredibly proud to be part of it," she says of her line that features products with a luxe feel and affordable price points.

Latina social media star Christen Dominique is empowering women through makeup Latina social media star Christen Dominique is empowering women through makeup | Credit: Courtesy

Her latest collection, called Now or Never, is all about women's empowerment. "It celebrates women everywhere," she says of the new eyeshadow palette and lip glosses in vibrant pink hues. "The mothers, sisters, and entrepreneurs who are making it happen." Dominique, who is a working mom herself, knows that juggling a family and a career can sometimes be exhausting. "I wanted to create a collection that embodies all sides of us. We are fierce, we are bosses, we can literally do it all and should be celebrated!"

And as the brand and its fanbase — which includes Kylie Jenner — continue to grow, Dominique is ready to expand. "Now that I'm a few years in, I have a much better rhythm," she says of the process of creating and launching new items. "I am really excited for more complexion products and go-for-you skin ingredients, so you should see that coming soon." All the while, she continues to create content for her more than 1.4 million followers. "I've been doing more on Instagram Reels and TikTok lately. It doesn't take as much time and you can have fun with it; my audience seems to really enjoy it," she says.