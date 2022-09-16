The 36-year-old model said that the loss of her third child, Jack, at 20 weeks was in actuality a "life-saving" abortion.

In 2020 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced the loss of their third child, Jack, who was delivered at 20 weeks due to a partial placenta abruption.

Now, the model has revealed new details regarding the death of their son at Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit on September 15, admitting the miscarriage she had two years ago was a "life-saving" abortion.

"Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions," she said according to Entertainment Tonight. "It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention."

Chrissy Credit: Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Epic

"Let's just call it what it was: it was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance," she added. "And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

Teigen and Legend share daughter Luna and son Miles together and are now expecting a fourth child. According to Entertainment Tonight, Teigen admitted she had not realized she had an abortion until the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

While she expressed her sympathy for people who require abortion services due to complications, she said Legend helped her notice she was one of them too.

"I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn't made sense of it that way," Teigen remembered. "I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn't, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion."

After two years, Teigen shared the announcement of her pregnancy with her fourth child, expressing the trepidation she felt sharing the news with the world.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," she wrote in a post.