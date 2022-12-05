3 Chrismas Cocktails to Help Get You Into the Festive Navidad Spirit
From fruity and delicious to the perfect shot of espresso, these three cocktails will get the party going.
Christmas and New Year's Eve are just days away and with that comes the last round of party planning of the year.
To ensure that your festejo is on point this year, Codigo 1530 is sharing some of its must-have cocktails for the season.
Below we've included three cocktail recipes that will surely delight all your senses.
Credit: Codigo 1530
Xmas Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Mezcal
- 1 oz Kailua
- 1 oz nitro cold brew coffee
- Candy Cane Rim
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a shaker and strain into a glass.
- Garnish the rim with crushed candy canes.
Credit: Codigo 1530
Cinnamon Spice & Everything Nice
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Barrel Strength Anejo
- .5 oz cinnamon simple syrup
- 2 Dashes Orange Bitters
- 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and add ice.
- Stir until chilled and strain over a large ice cube.
- Garnish with a dried apple slice and cinnamon stick
Credit: Codigo 1530
Frosty
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Codigo Reposado
- 1 oz Lemon Juice
- .75 oz Agave
- .5 oz Blue Curacao
- .25 oz Orgeat
- Garnish with a mint Sprig, Blackberry, blueberry, and raspberry and top with powdered sugar
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a shaker and strain over crushed ice.
- Garnish with mint and berries.
- Dust with powdered sugar.