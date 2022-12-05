From fruity and delicious to the perfect shot of espresso, these three cocktails will get the party going.

3 Chrismas Cocktails to Help Get You Into the Festive Navidad Spirit

Christmas and New Year's Eve are just days away and with that comes the last round of party planning of the year.

To ensure that your festejo is on point this year, Codigo 1530 is sharing some of its must-have cocktails for the season.

Below we've included three cocktail recipes that will surely delight all your senses.

Codigo 1530 Xmas Espresso Martini Credit: Codigo 1530

Xmas Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1 oz Mezcal

1 oz Kailua

1 oz nitro cold brew coffee

Candy Cane Rim

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a shaker and strain into a glass. Garnish the rim with crushed candy canes.

Codigo 1530 Cinnamon Spice & Everything Nice Credit: Codigo 1530

Cinnamon Spice & Everything Nice

Ingredients:

2 oz Barrel Strength Anejo

.5 oz cinnamon simple syrup

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and add ice. Stir until chilled and strain over a large ice cube. Garnish with a dried apple slice and cinnamon stick

Codigo 1530 Frosty Credit: Codigo 1530

Frosty

Ingredients:

2 oz Codigo Reposado

1 oz Lemon Juice

.75 oz Agave

.5 oz Blue Curacao

.25 oz Orgeat

Garnish with a mint Sprig, Blackberry, blueberry, and raspberry and top with powdered sugar

Directions: