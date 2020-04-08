Selena's Widower Chris Perez Says He Had No Knowledge of Netflix's 'Selena: The Series'

Chris Perez, Selena Quintanilla's widower, was played by Jon Seda in the 1997 movie Selena and by Daniel Elbittar in Telemundo's series El Secreto de Selena, but now he says he has zero involvement in Netflix's upcoming Selena: The Series and was surprised to learn who is playing him in the show.

“Here is a pic I just saw of the actor playing me in the Netflix series,” he wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of actor Jesse Posey. “For the record, never met him, haven't seen the script, and I have NO idea what is going on ... but, I'd love to find out."

Perez was married to the beloved Queen of Tex-Mex from 1992 until she was killed by her former friend and fan club president Yolanda Saldívar in 1995. Selena: The Series — which will premiere on Netflix this year — stars Christian Serratos as Selena and was developed and executive produced with the Quintanilla family.

Perez — who played in Selena's iconic band Los Dinos — wrote the memoir To Selena, With Love, which caused a rift with Selena's father Abraham Quintanilla, Jr., who opposed the development of a television series based on his book.

Seda, who played Perez in Selena and became friends with the musician in real life, talked to People CHICA about how this role impacted him. “That was such an experience. It was my first time portraying someone real, that I actually got to hang out with,” he said of Perez, who he is still friends with. “I had to work backwards because when I met Chris he was at his worst. I had to play it back to see what was taken away from him that caused him to be this way. I quickly realized, ‘This is bigger than a great acting job.' It's been a part of my life and my heart forever. Chris is an amazing person and talent and Selena knew that."