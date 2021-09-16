The late singer's widower announced his reconciliation with the Quintanilla family after a dispute that began in 2016.

The animosity between Chris Pérez, the widower of the late Selena Quintanilla, and the Quintanilla family has long been a topic of discussion and rumors. As portrayed in the Selena movie and Selena: The Series on Netflix, the Queen of Tex-Mex's family did not always agree with the couple's relationship.

Now, after several years of legal battles because of a dispute that began publicly in 2016, both parties have finally reached a point of reconciliation. Pérez shared the news on Twitter and Facebook.

"Good news! I have amicably resolved my legal dispute with the Quintanilla family," Pérez wrote on Twitter. "Now that these issues are behind us, going forward, my hope, and the hope of the Quintanilla family, is for us to work together to continue to honor and celebrate the legacy of Selena."

The dispute was primarily between Pérez and Abraham Quintanilla after Pérez had agreed to a TV deal based on his memoir "To Selena, With Love." The singer's father filed a lawsuit, stating the widower violated an agreement Pérez signed, giving Abraham the rights over Selena's image and likeness after her death.

This sparked an ongoing battle with a countersuit by Pérez that claimed the family had taken advantage of his grief after the singer's tragic death.

Selena Death Credit: Photo by Barbara Laing/Getty Images

Selena met Perez when he joined Los Dinos in 1990 as a guitarist. After much opposition from her father, the couple eloped in 1992. In 1995, Selena was shot by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldívar.

In March of this year, Pérez spoke openly of his late wife's death in the "E! True Hollywood Story" docuseries.

"It was traumatic," said Pérez, who was 25 at the time of her death. "It was the hardest thing up until that point that I had ever had to go through. I miss her face, her laughter. She was just an amazing soul, an amazing spirit."

Selena Credit: Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images

After Selena's death, Pérez had to finish recording the guitar pieces for "Dreaming of You."

"Them pushing play for me to record the guitar tracks and to hear her voice coming out of the speakers in the studio, it was just painful to go in and have to create parts and make them sound a certain way, when really inside you're just dying," he said.

He also remembered fondly the lessons the Queen of Tex-Mex taught him during their time together.