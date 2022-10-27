In his upcoming show Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, the actor explores the different ways humans can live longer by taking on extreme physical challenges such as ice diving and climbing skyscrapers.

Here's How Chris Hemsworth Wants to Help You Conquer Your Biggest Fears

Chris Hemsworth is looking to challenge all of us in a really unique way. His upcoming National Geographic documentary, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, will feature the actor in a way that fans have never seen before—in the most inspirational and original project he has done in years.

Hemsworth will tackle challenging and formidable tasks that, according to scientists, will help us live better for longer.

What's so special about these tasks? Many are linked to the regenerative process of the body, maximizing strength, building resilience, supercharging memory and confronting mortality.

In addition to the more physical feats the Thor actor will be taking on, he will also be participating in some that will challenge him mentally as well.

In one of the episodes, the Avengers: Secret Wars actor spends three days at a retirement village wearing an aging suit that will make simple tasks more difficult as a way to show what it is like to live in an aged body.

Fans will also see him get his "Bear Grylls" on and travel into the wilderness without a map or GPS in an effort to survive using only his mind.

The Edge Climb New York Credit: Courtesy of National Geographic

With each challenge comes a new lesson. Another episode sees the actor using a crane as he scales a 900-feet-tall skyscraper illustrating how we can use physical and psychological techniques to protect ourselves against the impact of chronic stress in our lives.

I must confess I've been afraid of heights for years, so this last one is definitely the one I'm looking forward to watching as it relates to a recent experience I had.

Around the time this documentary was announced, I got a call to go scale a 45°-angled staircase at The Edge in New York City. I got extremely anxious and thought about it a thousand times, but I said yes nonetheless.

The Edge Climb New York Credit: Courtesy of National Geographic

The whole experience was part of the Limitless with Chris Hemsworth press activities being held to help immerse journalists in challenges similar to what the actor was doing in the show—activities that would strengthen our minds and, in my case, face one of my phobias.

When we got to The Edge's newest attraction called The Climb, we met with psychologist Professor Modupe Akinola, a stress and resilience expert from Columbia Business School, who shared very helpful tips on releasing stress and anxiety during difficult moments.

With her wise guidance, we embarked on our climbing experience just like Hemsworth does on the show. The views from New York City were astonishing, but I was shaking the entire time. I never thought I could do something like this, but I did it.

Chris Hemsworth Limitless Show Credit: National Geographic for Disney+/Craig Parry

The simple act of putting myself in this position and believing in my strength and desire to conquer my fear, made me believe in the power that our minds possess and how this ability can change the way we think in many aspects of our lives.

I can't wait for this documentary to premiere, and I'm 100% sure that fans everywhere will also change their mind about conquering fears after watching it.