Hemsworth, alongside director Sam Hargraves and the cast, discusses what it was like expanding the Extraction universe.

When Chris Hemsworth's film Extraction premiered on Netflix in 2020, fans saw a more serious side of the Australian actor.

Not only was the film a clear departure from his time in the Marvel cinematic universe, but the action sequences, shot by director Sam Hargraves, had audiences on the edge of their seats.

For the film's follow-up endeavor, Extraction 2, Hemsworth and Hargraves knew they had to build up what had been established in the first film and make it something that would linger in viewers' minds for days and weeks to come.

The Thor actor tells People Chica that stepping into the Extraction universe again was something he found "really exciting."

"You know, we had such a wonderful experience in the first film. The audience response was massive, and so then we had the task and duty to take it to another level and elevate the action even further, but find a way to be invested emotionally with the character [of] Tyler, like all the characters on screen, in a deeper way than we had seen the first time around," the father of three details.

Hemsworth—who produced the film alongside Hargraves, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko and the Russo Brothers (who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame)—notes that their new direction with the characters was a success.

"And that for me was, I think, the most exciting and the most effective thing. You know, the integration of a stronger emotional component with the action really complemented one another and understanding, you know, where this guy had come from," the Men In Black: International actor explains.

Chris Hemsworth in "Extraction 2" Chris Hemsworth in "Extraction 2." | Credit: Netflix

Hargraves, whose single continuously shot car chase scene from the first film garnered much acclaim from fans, agreed that the level of emotion infused into the second film elevates the experience as a whole.

"And that connection to the characters emotionally is what gives the action sequences their impact. Because if you don't have that throughline with your characters as you're watching, you lose investment," he notes.