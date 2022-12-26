In this installment of #SkinDeep, we’re exploring the benefits of introducing this trending supplement into your skin care regimen.

When you hear the word chlorophyll, the first thing you may be thinking of is Biology class.

For plants, chlorophyll is essential for photosynthesis and is how they get their green hue, but it may be beneficial for our skin as well.

On TikTok, many users have been raving about the benefits of adding it into their skin care routines as an oral supplement, claiming it has helped clear their acne, inflammation and redness.

Currently, the #ChlorophyllWater tag has over 200 million views on the app, but how effective is it really?

Liquid chlorophyll, the supplement most people are adding into water, is full of antioxidants and contains vitamins A, C, E and K.

Allegedly, all you have to do is add a spoonful to a large glass of and drink throughout the day.

Viral videos like the one made by @ellietaylor929 show a radical difference in just one week, with her skin's texture and redness improving before our eyes.

However, does doing this for a prolonged period really pay off for you?

According to Dr. Anthony Youn on TikTok, "when you drink liquid chlorophyll in water, you are ingesting antioxidants which are anti-inflammatory and acne itself is an inflammatory and hormonal condition."

However, he also notes that having a smoothie with greens may have an almost identical effect.

It's important to note that there isn't much scientific research out there on the benefits of liquid chlorophyll, so while it certainly doesn't do any harm, most doctors would recommend getting your daily dose from your diet instead.

Leafy greens like kale and spinach are effective sources of chlorophyll, but we understand it can be hard to eat enough of these every single day, which is why adding a supplement to your routine can't hurt.

Doctors also point out that while this hack may work for milder acne cases, those with cystic acne may not see a change.

In short, chlorophyll water is far from the magical solution for acne many are claiming it is, but it certainly won't make your skin any worse and may help you get on the right track towards nourishing your body with vitamins and minerals, which will help your skin have a healthy glow.

Drinking plenty of water is also great for your skin, which may be part of the reason many see great results.