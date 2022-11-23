Many elements go into finding an ideal romantic partner and igniting the flames of love, but passion is a key component.

As the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar rolls around at full speed, Latine singles everywhere are searching for that special someone they can share their romantic and sport-loving fever pitch with this year.

As the No.1 dating app for Latine singles, Chispa is helping people find love on and off the field. Through insights from a recent survey conducted on the app on what we look for in a significant other, how soccer influences their dating choices and support from relationship expert Jorge Lozano H, fruitful relationships are just a swipe away.

Chispa Credit: Getty Images

According to the survey, only 34% of users don't care about soccer, with over 65% declaring they either like it or are crazy about it. However, even though it's not a deal breaker, 43.5% would prefer that it's a shared passion with a significant other. In this, compromising is key.

"When you're finding love, you're going to find yourself with a lot of different candidates, a lot of different perspectives of the world, a lot of different passions that are brought together in different people," Lozano tells People Chica. "A great example of that is actually the World Cup. The World Cup is something a lot of people have in common right now. A lot of people are rooting for their favorite teams, yet a lot of people root for teams that are not even their country. So that's why I think it's a great example of how people from the same culture, from the same backgrounds, can actually have a lot of differences."

Even though, in most cases, users stated they would root for their home country before another, results from the survey show that opposites attract. It's not a deal breaker if your partner roots for your team's enemy, with almost 43% saying they would even be excited about that being a possibility.

Chispa Credit: Courtesy of Chispa

"I would say differences are actually what brings us together," Lozano adds. "I would say when it comes to compromising in a relationship you need to be able to enjoy your partner's passions, to respect your partner's passions and actually share them in a good space and in a good relationship. I would say that's the key to compromise and that's the key to having a happy and loving relationship."

Tuning in to the World Cup together may also be a way of bringing couples together, even though they'd still prefer going on a date. For almost half of the people surveyed, love is always first and less than 10% would prioritize the game. However, more than 40% would love to try combining both.

"Actually, when I'm talking about Chispa, the most popular app in the United States for single Latinos to mingle and get to know each other within the community, I always say you have to find the perfect excuse so you can have meaningful conversations with people you you haven't met ever in your life," Lozano explains. "I would say the best excuse right now is the World Cup."

Chispa Credit: Courtesy of Chispa

When going on a first or second date with someone you haven't met, there are two key tips Lozano shares on what to wear and do

"If you're meeting someone for the first time, if you're dating someone for the first time, I would say, number one, you have to wear your team's shirt, your team's jersey. If you're of Mexican descent, if you're Latino, Latina, wear your country's shirt to your date, that will definitely spice things up," he shares. "That will definitely bring a little flavor to the game. I would say that will help you in your your blooming relationship."

As a second point, Lozano offers particular insight that can help you create a new level of fun on your dates.

"Don't be afraid to do a little betting on the side, a little gambling with your partner. Bets actually spice things up when it comes to romance too. Competitiveness in the relationship is actually pretty fun when you know how to do it," he says. "If you've just met someone on a dating app like Chispa and you want to bring things to another level, make it fun and make it engaging. I would say bring the World Cup into play in your relationship and that will definitely bring you to the next level."