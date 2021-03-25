The Latinx dating app Chispa and the popular party card game Tragos have partnered up for a new feature where users can play the game virtually and get matched with people who submit the same answers. After surveying Latinos ranging from ages 18 to 34, Chispa found that 56 percent of them said they have a hard time starting a conversation on a dating app. The new partnership is designed to help users break the ice.

Carolina Acosta, founder of Tragos, and Julia Estacolchic, director of brand marketing for Chispa, talked to People CHICA about how this collaboration came about. "I came across the Tragos game right after they launched, and I absolutely love the game," says Estacolchic. "I thought this is so perfect for our community. I kept thinking in the back of my head, What can we do with the game that would be something that's fun and relevant for our audience? And then a few months later, Carolina's team reached out."

Julia Estacolchic Image zoom Julia Estacolchic | Credit: Courtesy Julia Estacolchic

Initially, the Tragos team thought Chispa could be a potential collaborator for sponsored events, but it was Estacolchic who thought the two companies were destined for something different. "We had pitched an event to Julia, and she was like, 'No, we should do something bigger. What do you think of an app integration?'" Acosta recalls. "We were already thinking about something along those lines, but I think we were too scared to ask for something that big."

Carolina Acosta Image zoom Carolina Acosta | Credit: Courtesy