In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Love is Blind star gives her two cents on why being in alignment will help you succeed in love.

Finding love can be a doozy, especially if you're looking to celebrate Valentine's Day with a possible boo.

In today's technologically advanced world, singles are now finding new and sometimes unconventional ways to find love. From dating shows like Love is Blind to apps looking to help the Latino and Hispanic communities find amor like Chispa, the options are endless.

For Love is Blind star Nancy Rodriguez her journey to finding love has taught her something incredibly important—that in order to be successful, you need to know where you're at emotionally and mentally first.

Rodriguez, who has partnered with the No. 1 dating app for U.S. Latines Chispa, tells People Chica, "I think what is so important about dating, whether it's you're in a relationship now or you're single and you're looking for love, or maybe you're going through a breakup, whatever part of life that you're on, it is really important to know where you're at with yourself."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the reality TV star dishes on why she loves using Chispa to find love (on Valentine's Day and beyond) and the one piece of advice she'd give others about finding love.

"Love is Blind" participant Nancy Rodriguez using Chispa dating app. Credit: Courtesy of Chispa / Nancy Rodriguez

Like everything in life, the path to finding love can have a lot of highs and lows. What is something that your personal journey has taught you about yourself?

I think what's so beautiful about loving who I am and loving the confidence that I have now—[which] is so much stronger. And it was already strong before I went on Love is Blind, but in my 30s, I just truly have found this sense of love for who I am as a person and my core values. And I think if anything, it makes it so much easier to weed out some of these men that are single—[and] I can tell why they are single.

So it just makes it easier for me to have my radar on and know that when I'm getting to know someone and they're just not at the place where I'm at with myself, like it [is] just much more clearer and it makes it easier to move on and try to find someone else or get to know someone else instead.

Whether it's on a dating show or through an app, today's generation of daters must be open to finding love in different ways. What can you tell us about your experience using a dating app like Chispa?

Yeah, what I really like about the dating apps is that you get a mix of so many different types of people. And I think what's so special about Chispa is that I'm already starting on a platform where you're you're Latino, I'm Latino, and so we can already have a foundation that has somewhat similar backgrounds.

So I think what makes it fun about dating on the apps is that it gives me an opportunity to ask all the questions that I want and really kind of vet people. Before I say yes to a date, we need to have a phone conversation. [...] There are just certain things that I think, now, when it comes to dating on the apps that I really want to value my time and make sure that I'm making the best decision to go on a date with someone from a dating app.

Nancy Rodriguez - LOVE IS BLIND Nancy Rodriguez in LOVE IS BLIND | Credit: Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022

The path to love is not linear—we don't always get the house with the white picket fence. Based on your own journey, what advice would you give others about dating?

I think what is so important about dating, whether it's you're in a relationship now or you're single and you're looking for love, or maybe you're going through a breakup, whatever part of life that you're on, it is really important to know where you're at with yourself. And I think having that clarity, having that confidence within yourself and the love that you can say, "Dang, I love myself so much because of this, this, and this." If you can truly value that and hold that to your heart, dating is going to be easier.

It's not going to feel forced because as soon as something doesn't align with you, you'll be quick to let it go. We're not here to pick up scraps, you know, we want to leave those scraps where they belong. I think just having that true self-worth, awareness, and knowing where you're at in your life and what areas of improvement there are, like, you should work on those—and love will happen in an organic way versus being someone that you're not or maybe not being sure of what you're looking for.

So, I think it really just starts with who you are as a person and what you're comfortable with and love within yourself.

You're partnering with Chispa, which is a dating app that's geared toward the Latino community. Why was this partnership a no-brainer for you?

You know, it's almost the complete opposite of Love Is Blind, right? Because at this time, where I'm at in my life, I know what I want. I think what makes it easier as far as dating on Chispa is that it automatically aligns me with people who will understand my background, who will understand why my family is so strongly opinionated, and that it comes from a place of love.

"Love is Blind" participant Nancy Rodriguez using Chispa dating app. Credit: Courtesy of Chispa / Nancy Rodriguez

And so I think for me, it just makes sense that if I'm at a point in my life where I truly want to find something intentional, I want to find someone who will value me for who I am and my culture, my background. It makes sense that Chispa is the place where I can at least have those options available now that I'm actively dating and also dating with intention, just knowing what I'm looking for, and if it doesn't align with me, keep it moving.

While Chispa wants to help Latino and Hispanic communities find love all year long, why shouldn't people stress about not having someone on Valentine's Day?

Yeah, I think it's great that Valentine's is right around the corner, but love can happen any time of the year. So I think as long as you're in a place where you're happy, whether you're in a relationship and you want to spice things up for Valentine's or you are single and you're wanting to find a date for Valentine's, maybe take yourself on a date, right? But not stressing [about] having to need a Valentine is important, too.

I think that Chispa is somewhere where you could definitely find someone and be able to go on a date and make it about Valentine's. But I think you just have to check in with yourself and know that you're in a good place to want to be able to find love. And even though it may not happen on Valentine's Day, it could happen the day after Valentine's.

I think just being in a place where your heart and your mind is open and you're willing to be vulnerable to get to know people from the dating apps or maybe you do want to line up a valentine. Just make that very clear and make sure that the person on the other end, the receiving end, is aware of that. So he doesn't show up to the Valentine's Day [date] without flowers or something.

Chispa dating app The Chispa dating app is a place where Latine's can find true love. | Credit: Courtesy of Chispa

What is advice you'd give a younger Nancy about finding love?

Oh, that's a good question. I think that the first thing that comes to mind is not to force the love that isn't genuinely and organically there. So I think so much of what I've been through in my life, whether it was with my family and my friends, [is] that I love and I love so hard and I'm loyal—and I'm so fricking loyal. So I think when it comes to just romantic love, I was taught that that just resonates just the same.