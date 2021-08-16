The Mexican American singer and television personality got vulnerable with a heartfelt post she shared on Twitter.

Chiquis Rivera Wishes "Best" to All Who Have Made Her Cry

Mexican American singer Chiquis Rivera opened up her heart and showed her fans a vulnerable moment through social media with a message for all who have hurt her in the past.

The artist shared the emotional post on her Twitter account on Sunday.

"I wish the best for all who have made me cry. I send light to those who don't value my friendship," the "Me vale" singer wrote. "Much love to those who didn't know how to love how I love… and a big hug to those who criticize me without knowing me. I forgive you, not for you but for my mental and emotional health."

Fans showed their love and support for the television personality, leaving her sweet responses to which she replied to with gratitude.

"Just wanted to remind you @chiquis626 that you are loved, you are important, you matter and you are STRONG," one fan wrote.

Chiquis Rivera Credit: Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Univision

"This is so sweet. Thank you!!!! I love you mucho grande," Chiquis replied.