Chiquis Rivera Responds to Accusations She Faked Her COVID-19 Diagnosis

Chiquis Rivera showed her positive COVID-19 test results after some of her followers accused her of faking her illness. "In a way I'm embarrassed to have to do this video and clarify certain things," she said. "I consider myself a transparent woman, very honest." Her grandparents called her to tell her that some people were speculating that she and her husband Lorenzo Mendez had faked their coronavirus diagnoses as a publicity stunt. Chiquis said that a Mexican journalist — who she refused to identify by name — had also said that she had faked her recent separation and reconciliation with Mendez. "I would never do that," she said. "I would never play with my health for publicity."

The Mexican American singer, 35, says she had two tests that came back positive and showed the papers for both. "Other artists have had it and they haven't wanted to share it because they feel ashamed," she added. "There is nothing to be ashamed about, this is our reality."

Image zoom (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Jenni Rivera's daughter also shared some of the symptoms she has experienced. "I've had difficult days with this virus," she said, mentioning headaches, body aches, confusion, eyesight changes, and dizziness. She has also lost her senses of smell and taste. "Lorenzo just had a throat infection, headaches, body aches, but we are OK. We are very grateful to God."