Singer Chiquis Rivera shared an emotional post on Instagram remembering her mom, Queen of Banda Jenni Rivera, on the seventh anniversary of her death in a tragic plane crash in Mexico. “Life hasn't been the same since you left,” she wrote. “In fact, some things have gotten worse … but thank God and everything you taught me, I've gotten stronger, wiser and more resilient. Although there are times I'm weak in the knees and want to give up because of so much crap that is thrown from those you'd least expect … I know that's not what you expect from me, so instead I stand tall and keep pressing forward. That's my way of honoring your hard work and all you sacrificed for us. Thank you, mama. Seven years today and I still miss you, I still need you, and I'm still waiting.”

The Mexican American singer, 34, also posted a video of herself singing her mother's mariachi hit “Ya Lo Sé” with a butterfly emoji as a caption, honoring the late Mariposa de Barrio, as her fans called Rivera. Chiquis appears in the black-and-white video wearing no makeup and a hoodie, singing her mom's song a cappella by a Christmas tree.

Chiquis' followers showered her with love and support. “Your mother loved you more than anything in this world and she is there with you. She walks with you, lives with you. She never leaves you. She is happy about your achievements and blesses your path always. Never forget that,” one wrote. “Hang in there, Chiquis — your mom's always watching over you,” another commented.